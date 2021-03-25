Albany, NY Cop Fired After Bodycam Accidentally Films His Rant Against Entire Black Race (Watch)

*A cop in Albany, NY who was previously suspended after footage of his racist rant was accidentally captured on another officer’s bodycam, will now be fired.

Albany cop David Haupt was caught on video Nov. 1 calling Black people “the worst (expletive) race.” A deputy’s body camera appears to have been accidentally activated as Haupt complained that the majority of their calls involved Black residents.

“My buddies listen to the scanner and they send me texts all the time, and they go, ‘Is the suspect ever a white male?’ and I go ‘No.’ I know it sounds terrible to say, but I don’t give a (expletive) what anybody says, I sincerely don’t.” Haupt replies. “Because bro, they are the worst (expletive) race and I don’t — you can’t deny, like, over the last X amount of months, they are — you know because we work together — they are getting worse and worse, and people are defending that. Are you (expletive) kidding me?”

Watch below:

The sheriff’s department discovered the video during a routine review of body camera footage and turned it over to the Albany County District Attorney’s office, who notified Police Chief Eric Hawkins Tuesday.

Hawkins said that Haupt is a four-year veteran who has completed the department’s training courses on racial diversity and workplace violence within the last month. He said that the department is reviewing Haupt’s personnel file and arrest’s to see if there are any additional incidents or potential complaints to scrutinize.