Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Home Today’s Video
#BlackLivesMatter

Why Rochester Protesters Shut Down a Wegmans Store to Mark Daniel Prude’s Death Anniversary (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

*Hundreds of protesters in Rochester, NY shut down a Wegmans store for nearly five hours Tuesday, calling for justice and reform on the one-year anniversary of Daniel Prude’s death in police custody.

Demonstrators blocked entrances to the East Avenue store’s parking lot and wrote messages in chalk supporting the Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police movements. Wegmans officials tweeted a statement Tuesday saying all shoppers were brought out of the store and it wold remain closed until Wednesday at 6 a.m.

On March 23, 2020, Rochester cops stopped Prude on Jefferson Avenue while he was experiencing a mental health crisis. The 41-year-old was naked and high on PCP. Police body camera video showed that just minutes after police arrived, Prude was placed in a restraint hold by three officers. Less than ten minutes later, Prude became unresponsive and never woke up. He died one week later. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s report listed his cause of death as homicide.

On Tuesday morning, protesters gathered at Parcel 5 in Rochester to honor Prude’s memory. From there, they marched to St. Paul Street and Mortimer Street and shut down the RTS terminal while marching. Passengers had to exit a bus that was slated to leave. From there, they marched to the intersection of East Avenue and Alexander Street and made their way to the East Avenue Wegmans store, where they stopped. Police kept their distance and closed surrounding streets.

Why Wegmans as the protesters’ gathering place?

“When the police was pepper spraying us and tear-gassing us and all that, Wegmans sent them pizzas, wings,” a protester explained below (at the 1 min mark).

Previous articleKiki Shepard Showed the World That Black IS Beautiful
Next article‘Bakery Karen’ Calls Black Cashier ‘B***h A** N****r Over Being Asked to Wear a Mask (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. According to @nypost, he...
Read more
Social Heat

Steve Harvey Approves of Michael B Jordan for Lori Harvey – Says He ‘Got Rid’ of All the Others

Fisher Jack - 1
*Steve Harvey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Monday, March 22 episode and shared his thoughts about his daughter Lori Harvey’s current boyfriend, Michael...
Read more
Social Heat

Meagan Good: Vile Attack On Chloe Bailey ‘Breaks’ Her Heart

Fisher Jack - 0
*Meagan Good has faced her own backlash for her image in the past. Now, she’s empathizing with singer and actress Chloe Bailey who recently...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Ain’t Down wit it – 5 White House Staffers Out Over Past Marijuana Use

Fisher Jack - 0
*At least five White House staffers have been fired over their past marijuana use, despite President Joe Biden and his administration’s promise to overlook...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO