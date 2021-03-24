NFLer Deshaun Watson Facing 14 Lawsuits for Sexual Assault, 24 Total Accusers [VIDEO]

*NFL superstar Deshaun Watson appears to be under a ruthless character assassination by his white paymasters after he told the Houston Texans that he was determined to leave the franchise. Either that or he’s really out here violating women.

Online rumors and speculation are swirling that the league is paying off women to claim they were sexually assaulted by the athlete. The quarterback, who has denied all allegations, faces 16 lawsuits, all of which were filed in just over a week. The total number of claims against him has reportedly increased to 24.

Per The Root: Basically, each one of these allegations follows a similar modus operandi: Watson contacted a massage therapist via Instagram, secured their services, then allegedly engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior during the massage.

The lawsuits were filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who reportedly provided text messages that he claims support the allegations.

READ MORE: Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson Denies Allegations in Sexual Assault Civil Suit

Statement from Deshaun Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin. pic.twitter.com/l9uk48pEg4 — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) March 23, 2021

In the first lawsuit, a female massage therapist accuses Watson of sexual misconduct. Per USA Today, the unnamed woman alleges Watson, 25, touched her hand with his penis on March 30 during a session at her home, where she operates her massage business. She is seeking “minimal compensatory damages.” Buzbee told FOX 26 that Watson “went too far” during a massage.

Watson’s lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said his firm had “strong evidence” showing one of the lawsuits is false. In a statement, he called “into question the legitimacy of other cases as well.” He also noted his belief that “any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false.”

Watson posted a response to the allegations on Twitter.

“As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,” he wrote. “I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”

His attorney said Watson intends to fight every claim leveled against him.

“We are taking the allegations very seriously but we ask only that people not rush to judgment, that people not be unduly influenced by opposing counsel’s antics, and that they let fundamental fairness to both sides rule the day,” Hardin wrote. “Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Meanwhile, Watson’s story is getting more media attention than Chad Wheeler, and he nearly killed his Black girlfriend by choking her until she lost consciousness.