Wednesday, March 24, 2021
NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

By Fisher Jack
nba-youngboy*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy was arrested Monday in Los Angeles on an out-of-state federal warrant but details were slim as the warrant info was sealed.

The Shade Room obtained the unsealed federal indictment docs Tuesday night, which revealed that YoungBoy is facing two counts including possession of a firearm by a felon and being in possession of a firearm that is not registered to him.

YoungBoy and one of his associates Morrow Battie have to forfeit any firearms and ammunition, according to the charging docs.

It’s unclear if YoungBoy will be released any time soon. We’ll keep you posted.

Fisher Jack

Social Heat

NBA YoungBoy Catches Indictment: Possession of A Firearm by A Felon

Fisher Jack
*NBA Young Boy has been indicted on two charges related to his September 2020 arrest including possession of a firearm by a felon. YoungBoy...
