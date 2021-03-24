LL Cool J Drops Stylish Face Mask Collection with Henry Masks Collaboration

*LL Cool J has joined forces with acclaimed designer Fresh for a limited-edition face mask collection.

The collaboration is an extension of LL’s “Rock the Bells” lifestyle brand, and accessories company, Henry Masks. Per Rolling Stone, the new mask pack includes four reusable, stylish masks that are washable and made in America. Here’s more from the outlet:

The Rock the Bells x Henry Masks line features two retro checkered plaid designs, with the Rock the Bells logo seen throughout, one black logo mask, and one bright, signature smiley face mask. The face coverings are made with three layers of protective polypropylene, but still super breathable.

“Fresh is a truly talented designer who we are thrilled to be teaming up with,” LL Cool J tells Rolling Stone. “It is our mission at Rock The Bells to elevate Black-owned brands and designers, and we couldn’t be more excited to unveil this collaboration with HENRY Masks. Stay fresh and stay safe.”

You can buy these masks on the Henry Masks site for $49.50 for the four-pack.

In related news, LL Cool J and Queen Latifah have teased a possible cross-over show of their CBS crime dramas, with LL in “NCIS: Los Angeles” and Latifah headlining “The Equalizer.”

Both were part of a virtual SXSW panel on Wednesday, reported Deadline, and discussed their transition from rap to acting. They also gave props to the hip-hop stars who made the leap before they did.

“We’re looking at Ice Cube, we’re looking at each other. We’re feeding off each other’s success and we’re also seeing each other open doors,” Latifah explained.

And when it comes to a crossover between their shows… “I would do it in a heartbeat,” said LL Cool J of the idea. “I think that would be real good and because ‘Equalizer’ is a lead-in, we can go in and finish the story on ‘NCIS: LA’. I think it’d be great.”

“The Equalizer” airs Sundays at 8 p.m., followed by “NCIS: Los Angeles” at 9 p.m. on CBS.