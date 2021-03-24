Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Kenya Moore Responds to Backlash for ‘Playing Indian’ in ‘Racist’ Costume [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore has issued an apology for wearing a feathered headdress as a costume during Sunday’s Halloween-themed episode. Native American activists have slammed the attire as a “racist” example of “playing Indian.”

“I want to sincerely apologize for inappropriately wearing the Native American headdress as a costume,” Moore said in a statement to Page Six. “I now realize that this was both disrespectful and insensitive and would never have done it if I had that knowledge and understanding beforehand. I regret it.  When you know better, you do better. I am genuinely sorry.”

Bravo also issued a response to the outrage over Moore’s costume. 

“We had hoped it would provide a teachable moment, however in retrospect it is clear that the network did not address this properly given the gravity of the situation,” the network added. “We apologize to both the Native American community and our audience as a whole.”

Kenya Moore and Marc Daly Call it Quits Again – For Real, for Real This Time?!

Moore’s apology comes after the activist group IllumiNative called her out in a lengthy statement on Instagram Monday. 

“We are deeply disturbed by last night’s episode of #RHOA in which @thekenyamoore wore a Native American ‘warrior princess’ costume,” the group said.

“Costumes that mock Native peoples, defame our traditions and cultures, and perpetuate negative stereotypes are racist. ‘Playing Indian’ is a form of mascotry that is not just offensive, it is part of a long history of how Native peoples have been dehumanized.”

The statement goes on to blast the producers and executives at Bravo for not shutting down Moore’s antics. 

Bravo wrote in the post’s comments section that it “aims to have the highest standards of respect and inclusivity” and they “recognize” the recent “RHOA” episode does not “uphold those values.”

One Twitter user came to Moore’s defense after RHOA co-stars Drew Sidora and Porsha Williams criticized her over the costume. The commenter tweeted several photos of cast members wearing insensitive costumes, writing: “Check these out for @DREWSIDORA @iammrssamuels and @Porsha4real sister Lauren with their native American and Indian costumes. Drew and Porsha had all the time to come for you yet they forgot they had posted these! Team twirl will dig them out!”

Do you think Moore’s costume was a “racist” example of “playing Indian”? Sound off in the comments.

Bobby Shmurda's Strict Parole Conditions Include No Alcohol, 8 p.m. Curfew
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

