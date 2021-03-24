Issa Rae Inks 8-Figure TV, Film Deal at WarnerMedia

*Issa Rae has signed a multi-year overall deal with WarnerMedia, the parent of HBO.

The “Insecure” star and creator, per TheWrap, has inked a pact that gives HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Television exclusive rights to Rae’s film and TV projects, which she will develop through her Hoorae production banner. According to Variety, Rae’s deal is worth $40 million over five years.

“We have been in business with Issa for more than eight years, and we couldn’t be prouder of our collaboration,” Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, said in a statement Wednesday. “‘Insecure’ was a breakthrough series for HBO, and there is much more on the horizon. This new deal is an opportunity to leverage the strength of WarnerMedia to provide a multitude of platforms for Issa’s formidable talents as a producer and storyteller.”

Rae added: “HBO has been supportive of my work since the very first general meeting I had with Casey in 2012. I’m thrilled to not only spread my creative wings with the network that makes all of my favorite series, but also to produce culturally resonant stories with new voices that incite exciting conversations via HOORAE’s expanded relationship with all WarnerMedia platforms.”

In related news, HBO Max has ordered an eight-episode series order to “Rap Sh*to,” from Issa Rae, writer Syreeta Singleton and City Girls hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT. The project will be a half-hour comedy that follows two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group.

Rae will write the pilot and executive produce with Yung Miami and JT serving as co-executive producers. Rae’s audio content company Raedio will handle music supervision for the series, per Deadline.

The actress, writer, producer previously confirmed that her hit HBO series “Insecure” is coming to an end with its fifth season.