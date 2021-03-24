Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Home News
News

Bobby Shmurda’s Strict Parole Conditions Include No Alcohol, 8 p.m. Curfew

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com

*Rapper Bobby Shmurda was released from prison last month and now comes word that there are special parole conditions he has to follow. 

According to documents obtained by TMZ. Shmurda (born Ackquille Jean Pollard) is under parole supervision until 2026, and he can’t drink alcohol, associate with gangs, or visit bars. He also has a strict 8 p.m. curfew, has to submit to substance abuse testing and is required to attend anger management counseling. 

Here’s more from TMZ:

The easy part for him is that he’s gotta seek, obtain and maintain employment. Done, done and done. As we reported, he already had a few performances in Atlanta during NBA All-Star Weekend — and right after his release from prison, Bobby boarded a private jet with Quavo to hit a studio.

Bobby Shmurda was released from jail on February 23, 2021, after serving six years of his seven-year sentence. The hip-hop star had been locked up since December 2014, when he and more than 15 defendants were charged with various crimes, including murder, attempted murder and drug dealing. Shmurda was facing a maximum sentence of 8 – 25 years on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession, EUR previously reported.

READ MORE: Bobby Shmurda: Rapper Reportedly Earns Conditional Release for February

He was set to serve his max prison sentence until December 2021, according to Variety, but was conditionally released from Clinton Correctional Facility, Dannemora, New York in February. The rapper is on parole supervision till February 23, 2026.

Once the parole conditions were revealed, his fans rushed to Twitter to weigh in on the situation. Per meaww.com, one user posted, “Bobby shmurda’s parole conditions are ridiculous. literally designed for him to go back to jail smfh.” Another stated, “Bobby Shmurda’s parole is insane for someone in his profession.” A third individual tweeted, “Dam Bobby Shmurda basically still in jail. that Parole S**t is no joke.”

Another user noted, “Bobby Shmurda isn’t allowed to drink any alcohol, hang out in bars or around gang members despite being out. He’s on parole until 2026, see this is how they get you’re a** back in.” 

One fan added, “I don’t understand how Bobby Shmurda got a 7 year sentence, served 6 but he’s on parole until 2026? Wtf kind of bulls**t is that?” 

Another wrote, “Bobby Shmurda’s parole orders are proof enough that this country’s criminal justice system is fundamentally flawed.” 

Do you agree? Sound off in the comments. 

Previous articleTennessee Man Loses $1 Million Lottery Ticket, Finds It in Parking Lot [VIDEO]
Next articleKenya Moore Responds to Backlash for ‘Playing Indian’ in ‘Racist’ Costume [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. According to @nypost, he...
Read more
Social Heat

Steve Harvey Approves of Michael B Jordan for Lori Harvey – Says He ‘Got Rid’ of All the Others

Fisher Jack - 1
*Steve Harvey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Monday, March 22 episode and shared his thoughts about his daughter Lori Harvey’s current boyfriend, Michael...
Read more
Social Heat

Meagan Good: Vile Attack On Chloe Bailey ‘Breaks’ Her Heart

Fisher Jack - 0
*Meagan Good has faced her own backlash for her image in the past. Now, she’s empathizing with singer and actress Chloe Bailey who recently...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Ain’t Down wit it – 5 White House Staffers Out Over Past Marijuana Use

Fisher Jack - 0
*At least five White House staffers have been fired over their past marijuana use, despite President Joe Biden and his administration’s promise to overlook...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO