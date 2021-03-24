Bobby Shmurda’s Strict Parole Conditions Include No Alcohol, 8 p.m. Curfew

*Rapper Bobby Shmurda was released from prison last month and now comes word that there are special parole conditions he has to follow.

According to documents obtained by TMZ. Shmurda (born Ackquille Jean Pollard) is under parole supervision until 2026, and he can’t drink alcohol, associate with gangs, or visit bars. He also has a strict 8 p.m. curfew, has to submit to substance abuse testing and is required to attend anger management counseling.

Here’s more from TMZ:

The easy part for him is that he’s gotta seek, obtain and maintain employment. Done, done and done. As we reported, he already had a few performances in Atlanta during NBA All-Star Weekend — and right after his release from prison, Bobby boarded a private jet with Quavo to hit a studio.

Bobby Shmurda was released from jail on February 23, 2021, after serving six years of his seven-year sentence. The hip-hop star had been locked up since December 2014, when he and more than 15 defendants were charged with various crimes, including murder, attempted murder and drug dealing. Shmurda was facing a maximum sentence of 8 – 25 years on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession, EUR previously reported.

He was set to serve his max prison sentence until December 2021, according to Variety, but was conditionally released from Clinton Correctional Facility, Dannemora, New York in February. The rapper is on parole supervision till February 23, 2026.

Once the parole conditions were revealed, his fans rushed to Twitter to weigh in on the situation. Per meaww.com, one user posted, “Bobby shmurda’s parole conditions are ridiculous. literally designed for him to go back to jail smfh.” Another stated, “Bobby Shmurda’s parole is insane for someone in his profession.” A third individual tweeted, “Dam Bobby Shmurda basically still in jail. that Parole S**t is no joke.”

Another user noted, “Bobby Shmurda isn’t allowed to drink any alcohol, hang out in bars or around gang members despite being out. He’s on parole until 2026, see this is how they get you’re a** back in.”

One fan added, “I don’t understand how Bobby Shmurda got a 7 year sentence, served 6 but he’s on parole until 2026? Wtf kind of bulls**t is that?”

Another wrote, “Bobby Shmurda’s parole orders are proof enough that this country’s criminal justice system is fundamentally flawed.”

Do you agree? Sound off in the comments.