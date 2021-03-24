BLIND ITEM: Secret Treasure

*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Several decades ago, this A+ list author died. Over the years many of his personal items have come up for public auction. One item though, was originally sold secretly and the three times it has changed hands in the past couple of decades, the secrecy agreement goes with it. It is because the owner is not allowed to tell anyone what they have, that it gets sold so often. It is the original half-typed, half-handwritten manuscript that the author wrote but was credited to a different author. It is one of the biggest-selling books of all time. The A+ list author didn’t think it matched his personality so gave it to one of his best friends. Later in life they made a deal to keep the true author secret.

Can you guess the A+ authors?