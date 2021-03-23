Transracial Activist Rachel Dolezal Says Black Ex-Huband ‘Repressed’ Her Spirit

*Transracial activist Rachel Dolezal appears in a new documentary about black beauty in which she opens up being a victim of ‘shaming and ridicule’ ever since made headlines for pretending to be a Black woman.

For more than 10 years, Dolezal has identified as Black — but she was exposed as being a ‘race faker’ in 2015. She briefly appears in Jennifer Holness’ new documentary about black beauty titled “Subjects of Desire” – which debuted at SXSW this week.

Dolezal says in the documentary that she blames her Black ex-husband for ‘repressing’ her spirit. In the doc, she recalls her marriage to Kevin Moore whom she married in 2000, and claims he tried to force her into a “white mold.”

“He would make comments about how no white woman has that kind of butt, you need to get a respectable white butt,” she said.

“I’ve been called an insult to white women and an insult to black women. White women are angry because I did what they never would do and went further, like I put 110,” Dolezal said in the documentary, according to Daily Beast. “I didn’t just be that white ally and do a little bit, I canceled my white privilege. I canceled my hair.”

Dolezal also received criticism from Black women because her scandal was “like a trigger to post-traumatic stress.”

“For black women, I feel like it’s a reaction to pain. It’s like a trigger to post-traumatic stress,” she said.

“When it comes to white men, that’s the group that I am the most scared of on a level of threat because that’s mostly the white supremacy folks.”

Because of the controversy surrounding her race scandal, Dolezal was forced to resign from a leadership position at the Spokane chapter of the NAACP. She was also fired from her job as an adjunct professor of Africana Studies at Eastern Washington University.

Holness has addressed criticism over her decision to include Dolezal in the doc, claiming her appropriation of “Black features” adds to the conversation.

“It wasn’t a commercial thought,” Holness tells The Daily Beast. “It wasn’t like I thought, ‘Oh my God, if I put her in, it’ll be controversial!’ No, not at all. I’m doing a film on Black women and beauty and this is the first time that I’ve come across a white woman pretending to be Black for 10 years when there wasn’t a massive financial benefit.”

“The standard of beauty historically has been white and that has been protected and upheld, so as someone who has that standard, she’s blonde with freckles and green eyes, and stepped away from that, there’s something there.”

