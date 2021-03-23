Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Home News
News

Prince Harry Lands Job as Chief Impact Officer for Mental Health and Coaching App

By Ny MaGee
0

*Prince Harry has a new job at a Silicon Valley startup. 

The Duke of Sussex is now the chief impact officer of coaching and mental health at BetterUp Inc., the Wall Street Journal reports.

“I intend to help create impact in people’s lives,” Prince Harry, 36, told the outlet. “Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life.” 

Harry, who has been open about his struggles with mental health, says he’s been using the company’s resources for a couple of months.

“I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable,” he said.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan Slams Gayle King for Being ‘PR Mouthpiece’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Getty

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux called Harry’s position a “meaningful and meaty role,” noting that he would be joining the company’s leadership team as an “officer of the corporation.”

In a blog post on the app’s website, Harry wrote, “I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritizing our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us. As the Royal Marine Commandos say, ‘It’s a state of mind.’ We all have it in us.

“Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance. What I’ve learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain into purpose.”

He continued, “As BetterUp’s first Chief Impact Officer, my goal is to lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations. And my hope is to help people develop their inner strength, resilience, and confidence.”

Prince Harry appears to be on a mission to make mental health assistance readily available for everyone.

“This is about acknowledging that it isn’t so much what is wrong with us, but more about what has happened to us over the course of life,” he said. “Often because of societal barriers, financial difficulty, or stigma, too many people aren’t able to focus on their mental health until they’re forced to. I want us to move away from the idea that you have to feel broken before reaching out for help.”

Previous articleAdepero Oduye On Playing The Sister In ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’
Next articleJanet Jackson’s Family Reportedly ‘Freaking Out’ Over Upcoming Documentary
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. According to @nypost, he...
Read more
Social Heat

Steve Harvey Approves of Michael B Jordan for Lori Harvey – Says He ‘Got Rid’ of All the Others

Fisher Jack - 1
*Steve Harvey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Monday, March 22 episode and shared his thoughts about his daughter Lori Harvey’s current boyfriend, Michael...
Read more
Social Heat

Meagan Good: Vile Attack On Chloe Bailey ‘Breaks’ Her Heart

Fisher Jack - 0
*Meagan Good has faced her own backlash for her image in the past. Now, she’s empathizing with singer and actress Chloe Bailey who recently...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Ain’t Down wit it – 5 White House Staffers Out Over Past Marijuana Use

Fisher Jack - 0
*At least five White House staffers have been fired over their past marijuana use, despite President Joe Biden and his administration’s promise to overlook...
Read more
Social Heat

Over $600K Raised for 76-Yr-Old Asian-American Woman Who Fought Off Attacker

Fisher Jack - 0
*As we previously reported, Xiao Zhen Xi, 76, was just waiting at the traffic light on Market St. in San Francisco Wednesday when the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO