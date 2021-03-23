Prince Harry Lands Job as Chief Impact Officer for Mental Health and Coaching App

*Prince Harry has a new job at a Silicon Valley startup.

The Duke of Sussex is now the chief impact officer of coaching and mental health at BetterUp Inc., the Wall Street Journal reports.

“I intend to help create impact in people’s lives,” Prince Harry, 36, told the outlet. “Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life.”

Harry, who has been open about his struggles with mental health, says he’s been using the company’s resources for a couple of months.

“I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable,” he said.

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux called Harry’s position a “meaningful and meaty role,” noting that he would be joining the company’s leadership team as an “officer of the corporation.”

In a blog post on the app’s website, Harry wrote, “I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritizing our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us. As the Royal Marine Commandos say, ‘It’s a state of mind.’ We all have it in us.

“Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance. What I’ve learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain into purpose.”

He continued, “As BetterUp’s first Chief Impact Officer, my goal is to lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations. And my hope is to help people develop their inner strength, resilience, and confidence.”

Prince Harry appears to be on a mission to make mental health assistance readily available for everyone.

“This is about acknowledging that it isn’t so much what is wrong with us, but more about what has happened to us over the course of life,” he said. “Often because of societal barriers, financial difficulty, or stigma, too many people aren’t able to focus on their mental health until they’re forced to. I want us to move away from the idea that you have to feel broken before reaching out for help.”