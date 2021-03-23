Meet Kelz Mungin, the Woman Behind Atlanta’s Rising Hits 92.3 Radio Station

*As we celebrate the achievements of women throughout history during the month of March, there is one present-day trailblazer in the city of Atlanta who is currently making a major impact on the entertainment and media landscape. Her name is Kelz Mungin, the vivacious owner of the fast growing internet radio station, Hits 92.3. The ATL native, event host and former model launched the station in 2018. Since then, it has blossomed into an increasingly popular destination for rising music artists, influencers, entrepreneurs and well-known celebrities.

It’s signature show, “The L.I.C.K. Morning Show” (standing for Love Is Cool with Kelz), is hosted by Kelz herself, along with her co-hosts every weekday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. The station also boasts numerous other shows focusing on everything from business, music, relationships, health, social justice and other topics. It is a nice alternative to the traditional urban radio stations that flood the airwaves with the same content over and over with little room for assorted dialogue.

As one of a small percentage of female owners for a broadcast outlet in the nation, Kelz has had to weather several growing pains as an entrepreneur, as well as a woman in order to grow her station and gain the respect that she deserves in the business.

“In this industry they don’t really respect women as being the go-to person or the figure in charge,” she said. “A lot of times people will want to talk to my husband instead of talking to me, especially men. It is still a process trying to have those discussions, because they may not want to talk to me, and if they do it is in a flirtatious way.”

While it is an ongoing battle, Kelz remains undeterred, with her sights set on continued expansion and providing some of the most entertaining and insightful interviews. A major milestone for Kelz and Hits 92.3 was in January when they scored an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the Georgia runoff elections for United States Senate.

“That was an awesome experience to not only speak with who is now the Vice President of the United States, but the first female Vice President of the United States. I am happy that we were blessed to be a small part of history,” Kelz said.

Moving ahead, Hits 92.3 plans to be extremely active in their local community of Atlanta, as well becoming one of the hottest sources for compelling news and entertainment.

“At Hits, we are a family and our hosts are real people. They have a passion for what they do and our station is welcoming to everyone from all different professions and walks of life who are doing amazing things. It is entertainment, but at the same time we highlight the entrepreneurs and community leaders who are doing important things in our society. We are the place to be and we are not going anywhere.”

Make sure to follow Kelz on Instagram @therealwhoiskelz and also follow @hits92.3 and @thelickmorningshow. Tune in and listen to Hits 92.3 for the hottest music and all available shows at hits923atl.com or by downloading the Hits92.3 App.