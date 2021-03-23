Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Meet Kelz Mungin, the Woman Behind Atlanta’s Rising Hits 92.3 Radio Station

By IvanThomas
0

Kelz Mungin
Kelz Mungin

*As we celebrate the achievements of women throughout history during the month of March, there is one present-day trailblazer in the city of Atlanta who is currently making a major impact on the entertainment and media landscape. Her name is Kelz Mungin, the vivacious owner of the fast growing internet radio station, Hits 92.3. The ATL native, event host and former model launched the station in 2018. Since then, it has blossomed into an increasingly popular destination for rising music artists, influencers, entrepreneurs and well-known celebrities.

It’s signature show, “The L.I.C.K. Morning Show” (standing for Love Is Cool with Kelz), is hosted by Kelz herself, along with her co-hosts every weekday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. The station also boasts numerous other shows focusing on everything from business, music, relationships, health, social justice and other topics. It is a nice alternative to the traditional urban radio stations that flood the airwaves with the same content over and over with little room for assorted dialogue.

As one of a small percentage of female owners for a broadcast outlet in the nation, Kelz has had to weather several growing pains as an entrepreneur, as well as a woman in order to grow her station and gain the respect that she deserves in the business.

“In this industry they don’t really respect women as being the go-to person or the figure in charge,” she said.  “A lot of times people will want to talk to my husband instead of talking to me, especially men. It is still a process trying to have those discussions, because they may not want to talk to me, and if they do it is in a flirtatious way.”

While it is an ongoing battle, Kelz remains undeterred, with her sights set on continued expansion and providing some of the most entertaining and insightful interviews. A major milestone for Kelz and Hits 92.3 was in January when they scored an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss the Georgia runoff elections for United States Senate.

“That was an awesome experience to not only speak with who is now the Vice President of the United States, but the first female Vice President of the United States. I am happy that we were blessed to be a small part of history,” Kelz said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Lizzo Teams with Amazon for New Series Seeking ‘Dynamic, Full-Figured’ Dancers [VIDEO]

Kelz Mungin
Kelz Mungin

Moving ahead, Hits 92.3 plans to be extremely active in their local community of Atlanta, as well becoming one of the hottest sources for compelling news and entertainment.

“At Hits, we are a family and our hosts are real people. They have a passion for what they do and our station is welcoming to everyone from all different professions and walks of life who are doing amazing things. It is entertainment, but at the same time we highlight the entrepreneurs and community leaders who are doing important things in our society. We are the place to be and we are not going anywhere.”

Make sure to follow Kelz on Instagram @therealwhoiskelz and also follow @hits92.3 and @thelickmorningshow. Tune in and listen to Hits 92.3 for the hottest music and all available shows at hits923atl.com or by downloading the Hits92.3 App.

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The Big Event
Next articleSharon Osbourne Talks Possible CBS Firing: ‘I’m a Big Girl’
IvanThomas

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. According to @nypost, he...
Read more
Social Heat

Steve Harvey Approves of Michael B Jordan for Lori Harvey – Says He ‘Got Rid’ of All the Others

Fisher Jack - 1
*Steve Harvey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Monday, March 22 episode and shared his thoughts about his daughter Lori Harvey’s current boyfriend, Michael...
Read more
Social Heat

Meagan Good: Vile Attack On Chloe Bailey ‘Breaks’ Her Heart

Fisher Jack - 0
*Meagan Good has faced her own backlash for her image in the past. Now, she’s empathizing with singer and actress Chloe Bailey who recently...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Ain’t Down wit it – 5 White House Staffers Out Over Past Marijuana Use

Fisher Jack - 0
*At least five White House staffers have been fired over their past marijuana use, despite President Joe Biden and his administration’s promise to overlook...
Read more
Social Heat

Over $600K Raised for 76-Yr-Old Asian-American Woman Who Fought Off Attacker

Fisher Jack - 0
*As we previously reported, Xiao Zhen Xi, 76, was just waiting at the traffic light on Market St. in San Francisco Wednesday when the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO