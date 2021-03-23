Malika Williams Plots for Black Teen Girls

*As a young child growing up, Malika Williams witnessed numerous situations that altered her life from drug abuse to murder. Being a child growing up in the streets of Detroit, Michigan can be mentally and emotionally draining with limited to no resources. Malika became a foster care child at the age of 14 and by the time she was 17-years old, she was a teenage mother facing felony charges. Her life was slowly spiraling out of control. Not wanting to be another statistic, she vowed to be better she wanted to assist other young women like herself within her community by founding a nonprofit organization called The L.I.V.E. Outreach.

The L.I.V.E. Outreach aims to expand with the ability to aid families and youth from diverse backgrounds with providing them with the essential tools and life skills they need to grow personally and socially.

“I wanted to give the younger version of me a solution,” says Malika as she talks about her passion to refresh, renew, and revive the foster care community by supplying resources for housing, financial literacy workshops, career development and so much more.

When asked, “What are some of her ultimate goals for The L.I.V.E. Outreach”? She responds with a huge smile on her face.

“To receive a donated home and rehab the home in the city of Detroit and provide housing to young teen girls that are transitioning from foster care to independency. Helping others is what I’m passionate about, we all need somebody and I’m thankful for the people that has helped me and continue to help me.”

Malika is always looking for ways to engage with individuals in her community by volunteering consistently rather, it is cooking and feeding the homeless or cleaning neighborhoods that reap with vacant homes and overgrown weeds. She understands the importance of building relationships which will secure a solid foundation for The L.I.V.E. Outreach future.

“I know how it feels to be in a strange environment where you just want to be loved!” Malika speaks about her experience in foster care and jail in her recent self-published book I’m Just Trying to L.I.V.E which can be purchased on Amazon

(paperback & Kindle).

It’s not how you start the race it’s how you finish it,” Malika book quotes. You can learn more about how to volunteer, donate to The L.I.V.E. Outreach from the official website at TheLiveOutreach.org. Also, follow the organization on social media:

Facebook – @liveoutreach

Instagram – @theliveoutreach

Twitter – @theliveoutreach

Source: L.I.V.E. Outreach – [email protected] [email protected]