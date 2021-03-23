Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Home Entertainment Books
Books

Malika Williams Plots for Black Teen Girls

By billie1225
0

Malika Williams
Malika Williams, founder of L.I.V.E. Outreach nonprofit

*As a young child growing up, Malika Williams witnessed numerous situations that altered her life from drug abuse to murder. Being a child growing up in the streets of Detroit, Michigan can be mentally and emotionally draining with limited to no resources. Malika became a foster care child at the age of 14 and by the time she was 17-years old, she was a teenage mother facing felony charges. Her life was slowly spiraling out of control. Not wanting to be another statistic, she vowed to be better she wanted to assist other young women like herself within her community by founding a nonprofit organization called The L.I.V.E. Outreach.

The L.I.V.E. Outreach aims to expand with the ability to aid families and youth from diverse backgrounds with providing them with the essential tools and life skills they need to grow personally and socially.

“I wanted to give the younger version of me a solution,” says Malika as she talks about her passion to refresh, renew, and revive the foster care community by supplying resources for housing, financial literacy workshops, career development and so much more.

When asked, “What are some of her ultimate goals for The L.I.V.E. Outreach”? She responds with a huge smile on her face.

“To receive a donated home and rehab the home in the city of Detroit and provide housing to young teen girls that are transitioning from foster care to independency. Helping others is what I’m passionate about, we all need somebody and I’m thankful for the people that has helped me and continue to help me.”

Malika is always looking for ways to engage with individuals in her community by volunteering consistently rather, it is cooking and feeding the homeless or cleaning neighborhoods that reap with vacant homes and overgrown weeds. She understands the importance of building relationships which will secure a solid foundation for The L.I.V.E. Outreach future.

“I know how it feels to be in a strange environment where you just want to be loved!” Malika speaks about her experience in foster care and jail in her recent self-published book I’m Just Trying to L.I.V.E which can be purchased on Amazon
(paperback & Kindle).

It’s not how you start the race it’s how you finish it,” Malika book quotes. You can learn more about how to volunteer, donate to The L.I.V.E. Outreach from the official website at TheLiveOutreach.org. Also, follow the organization on social media:

Facebook – @liveoutreach

Instagram – @theliveoutreach

Twitter – @theliveoutreach

Source: L.I.V.E. Outreach – [email protected] [email protected]

Previous articleThe Journal of Steffanie Rivers: ATL Massage Parlor Murders: When White People Attack
Next articleRaise A Fist: Kim Janey Becomes 1st Woman and Person of Color to be Boston Mayor (Watch)
billie1225http://www.BillieJordan.com

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Steve Harvey Approves of Michael B Jordan for Lori Harvey – Says He ‘Got Rid’ of All the Others

Fisher Jack - 1
*Steve Harvey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Monday, March 22 episode and shared his thoughts about his daughter Lori Harvey’s current boyfriend, Michael...
Read more
Social Heat

Meagan Good: Vile Attack On Chloe Bailey ‘Breaks’ Her Heart

Fisher Jack - 0
*Meagan Good has faced her own backlash for her image in the past. Now, she’s empathizing with singer and actress Chloe Bailey who recently...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Ain’t Down wit it – 5 White House Staffers Out Over Past Marijuana Use

Fisher Jack - 0
*At least five White House staffers have been fired over their past marijuana use, despite President Joe Biden and his administration’s promise to overlook...
Read more
Social Heat

Over $600K Raised for 76-Yr-Old Asian-American Woman Who Fought Off Attacker

Fisher Jack - 0
*As we previously reported, Xiao Zhen Xi, 76, was just waiting at the traffic light on Market St. in San Francisco Wednesday when the...
Read more
Social Heat

Britney Spears is Supposedly Interested in Tell-All with Oprah!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Oprah Winfrey has been widely praised for her interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and now, fans want her to sit down with...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO