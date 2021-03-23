Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Janet Jackson’s Family Reportedly ‘Freaking Out’ Over Upcoming Documentary

By Ny MaGee
janet jackson

*Janet Jackson’s family is said to be concerned about just how much tea she will spill in an upcoming documentary. 

Per AceShowbiz, a source tells OK! Magazine that Janet’s family is “freaking out” because the singer will offer unprecedented access to her life in the doc. Members of the Jackson family are reportedly worried about what Janet will say about her late father Joe Jackson.

Joe had 10 kids with Katherine Jackson, his wife of more than 60 years. The two were separated and had a strained relationship for the last years of his life, but they frequently interacted.

“Father Joe Jackson He bullied Janet and made her feel like she was nothing without him, but her siblings say they had it much worse,” the source dishes.

READ MORE: Raise A Fist: Kim Janey Becomes 1st Woman and Person of Color to be Boston Mayor (Watch)

janet-jackson-837x503_c

A+E Networks have ordered a two-night, four-hour documentary event about the life and legacy of Janet Jackson. The project has the working title “JANET,” and coincides with the 40th anniversary of her debut album. Jackson will executive produce the doc with brother Randy Jackson

Here’s more from Variety:

Filming on “JANET” has been underway for three years. The doc follows Janet as her family is going through the loss of her father, Joseph, the patriarch of the Jackson dynasty who passed in 2018. Producers were granted exclusive access to archival footage and never-before-seen home videos while developing the documentary for the past three years. “JANET” will also detail the most talked-about moments of her life, including her 2004 Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in which she inadvertently exposed a portion of her breast, sparking controversy that would hover for more than a decade. The docu will also explore Jackson’s reaction to the death of her brother, the legendary and also controversial Michael Jackson, and her process of becoming a mother.

The source shares that “doing this documentary has been incredibly cathartic for her,” and “she can’t wait to shed light on her family’s deep, dark secrets.”

The “JANET” documentary has no release date yet but is scheduled to debut in 2022. The documentary will chronicle Janet Jackson’s “musical success as well as her tumultuous private life.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

