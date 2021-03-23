Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Jamie Foxx Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Younger Sister DeOndra 5 Months After Her Death

By Ny MaGee
*Jamie Foxx has shared a touching tribute to his late sister DeOndra Dixon, 5 months after her death. 

DeOndra, who was named a global ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011, died in October 2020 at 36 years old. In honor of World Down Syndrome Day on Sunday, March 21, Foxx celebrated his sibling in a heartwarming post on Instagram.

“My heart my breath … my soul,” he wrote. “I hear your laughter in the house… I hear you sliding down the stairs… my heart… my breath… my soul… I love u Deondra my angel #worlddownsyndromeday2021.”

On Oct. 26, 2020, the Oscar-winning actor took to his Instagram to share the sad news of his family’s loss.

 “My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive,” the actor wrote online. “Anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money… well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on.”

READ MORE: Netflix Drops Trailer for ‘Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Starring Jamie Foxx [WATCH]

 

“Tho my pain is unbelievable,” Foxx continued, “I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends.”

In December, Foxx took to social media to share details about the “unimaginable hardships” his family has faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the post, the actor gave a “beautiful shout-out” to his younger sister Deidra Dixon.

He captioned a photo of his sibling: “Over the past few months she has been tested… Emotionally and physically… I have watched her grow from a little girl in the hood to doing hair for the biggest movies on the planet… I’ve also watched her grow as a caretaker for our family… we have been hit with unimaginable hardships during this pandemic.”

Dixon is a hairstylist who has worked on numerous Hollywood blockbusters, including “5 Bloods,” “Avengers: Endgame” and her brother’s films “Baby Driver” and “Django Unchained”.

Foxx’s post continued, “The pain has been excruciating for all of us. But she has held us together with her love and her wisdom… When I say I love her to the moon and back it’s not enough… please send her energy please send her good vibes… Tears in my eyes right now…”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

