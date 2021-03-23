Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife, Kenya Duke, Breaks Silence Amid Divorce, Calls Out Mistress

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
Kenya Duke, Gary Owen, Claudia Jordan, Twitter / Twitter

*Kenya Duke, the wife of comedian Gary Owen, has broken her silence days after news broke that she filed for divorce after almost 2 decades together. 

In a series of now-deleted messages on social media, Duke called out a friend of TV personality Claudia Jordan, who appears to be at the center of Kenya and Gary’s marital saga.  The duo tied the knot in 2003 and they have two sons and a daughter together. Duke reportedly filed divorce docs on Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. 

According to The Shade Room, via theJasmineBrand.com, Duke referred to a mystery woman in several posts as “Dallas, TX”, telling her, “I have all your info. I am going to deal with you in a minute, I am a little busy now. You can have him but you cant disrespect me and my kids in the process.”

She then told her husband, “Let her know a storm is coming.”

READ MORE: Gary Owen and Wife Kenya Duke Split; She Filed for Divorce

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gary Owen (@garyowencomedy)


Duke added more details about Gary’s alleged mistress, writing, “Tried to be quiet out of respect for my kids but @claudiajordan has me on one this morning. 23 years together Gary didn’t have s*** but a raggedy pick up and good credit, no place to live.”

In another message for “Dallas, TX” she wrote, “…your old a**should know better -Married not separated-married”

Duke continued to call out Owen, writing “@garyowencomedy all the energy you spent lying, acting and creating a fake narrative for these b****es that want to be me, you could have done it with a veggie burger and a glass of fake filtered water”

She also noted that her issue is not with Claudia Jordan, but with her friend. Duke added the hashtags: “#whitewomenarenotinvolved #notclaudia #claudiasfriend #draggingmebackto98th/MacArthur street mindset…”

She concluded, “I’ve worked so hard and come so far, I bought a package of 5 therapy sessions but [they] don’t start until the 29th… Happy Monday”.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

