Bobby Brown Jr. Family Seeking Criminal Charges in Response to Autopsy Report

*The Department of Medical Examiner, County of Los Angeles has released the autopsy and toxicology report for Bobby Brown Jr. The report indicates that Bobby Jr. accidentally ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl on November 18, 2020.

However, the Brown family wants the world to know that those responsible for his death should be prosecuted.

“Bobby was not into drugs. Bobby was often easily influenced. This is a situation where he associated himself with the wrong people. My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable.” Said Kim Ward, Bobby Jr.’s mother.

“Prescription fentanyl does not come in powder form. It is rather clear that street fentanyl was consumed by Bobby Jr. without his knowledge and we believe it killed him. Bobby Jr. had low, trace amounts of alcohol and cocaine in his system but he had fatal amounts of fentanyl in his heart and blood,” said Attorney Christopher Brown of Brown & Rosen LLC. “Street fentanyl is 80 times as potent as morphine and hundreds of times more potent than heroin.”

“My family continues to mourn my son’s death. Street fentanyl has taken the life of so many people unnecessarily and Bobby Jr is another victim. This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes.” Said Bobby Brown.

source: Attorney Christopher Brown of Brown & Rosen LLC