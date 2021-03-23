Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Home News Top News
Top News

Bobby Brown Jr. Family Seeking Criminal Charges in Response to Autopsy Report

By Fisher Jack
0

Bobby-Brown-Jr
Bobby Brown Jr.

*The Department of Medical Examiner, County of Los Angeles has released the autopsy and toxicology report for Bobby Brown Jr. The report indicates that Bobby Jr. accidentally ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl on November 18, 2020.

However, the Brown family wants the world to know that those responsible for his death should be prosecuted.

“Bobby was not into drugs. Bobby was often easily influenced. This is a situation where he associated himself with the wrong people. My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable.” Said Kim Ward, Bobby Jr.’s mother.

“Prescription fentanyl does not come in powder form. It is rather clear that street fentanyl was consumed by Bobby Jr. without his knowledge and we believe it killed him. Bobby Jr. had low, trace amounts of alcohol and cocaine in his system but he had fatal amounts of fentanyl in his heart and blood,” said Attorney Christopher Brown of Brown & Rosen LLC. “Street fentanyl is 80 times as potent as morphine and hundreds of times more potent than heroin.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Bobby-Brown-Jr-Bobby-Brown-Getty
Bobby Brown Jr – Bobby Brown (Getty)

“My family continues to mourn my son’s death. Street fentanyl has taken the life of so many people unnecessarily and Bobby Jr is another victim. This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes.” Said Bobby Brown.
source: Attorney Christopher Brown of Brown & Rosen LLC

Previous articleLee Daniels Reboots ‘Spook Who Sat By the Door’ at FX with ‘Insecure’s’ Y’lan Noel (Video)
Next articleJamie Foxx Shares Heartwarming Tribute to Younger Sister DeOndra 5 Months After Her Death
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Pittsburgh Area Cop Divorces Wife After She’s Spotted At Capitol Riot with Another Man!

Fisher Jack - 0
*A Pennsylvania police detective has filed for divorce from his wife after he discovered her in footage from the January 6 Capitol riots with...
Read more
Social Heat

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

Fisher Jack - 0
*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. According to @nypost, he...
Read more
Social Heat

Steve Harvey Approves of Michael B Jordan for Lori Harvey – Says He ‘Got Rid’ of All the Others

Fisher Jack - 1
*Steve Harvey appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Monday, March 22 episode and shared his thoughts about his daughter Lori Harvey’s current boyfriend, Michael...
Read more
Social Heat

Meagan Good: Vile Attack On Chloe Bailey ‘Breaks’ Her Heart

Fisher Jack - 0
*Meagan Good has faced her own backlash for her image in the past. Now, she’s empathizing with singer and actress Chloe Bailey who recently...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Ain’t Down wit it – 5 White House Staffers Out Over Past Marijuana Use

Fisher Jack - 0
*At least five White House staffers have been fired over their past marijuana use, despite President Joe Biden and his administration’s promise to overlook...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO