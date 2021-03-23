Tuesday, March 23, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The Big Event

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

Reader Blind: A decade plus ago, this site honoring this now deceased A++ public figure shut down for a few months. This was for renovations but there was another reason too. When the A++ figure was active prior to his biggest position, he employed an aide/scheduler who perhaps did too good a job. There was a scheduling book mixed in with all the other papers that showed that the A++ was physically present in particular places at particular times. The biggest event being the death of this other A++ lister. During the renovations, they were able to clean up what was public at the site honoring him. There was also information about who he met with around the time of the big event that would have been a huge story had it been released and that is an understatement.

Can you guess the A++ public figures?

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

