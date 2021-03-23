Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (21) Charged with 10 Counts of Murder in Colorado Shootings / VIDEO

*Authorities have identified 21-year-old #AhmadAlAliwiAlissa as the suspect responsible for the fatal shooting of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

According to @nypost, he has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, and authorities have yet to figure out his motive behind the shooting. Alissa was also shot in the leg, and was in stable condition at a local hospital. He is expected to be released later today.

Boulder County District Attorney Michael Doughtery sent a message of condolences to all of those impacted by the shooting saying:

“I want to say to the community, I am so sorry this incident happened,” the chief said with tears in her eyes, “and we are going to do everything in our power to make sure this suspect has a thorough trial and we do a thorough investigation.”

