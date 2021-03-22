Monday, March 22, 2021
Trump Planning to Launch His Own Social Media Platform [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*An advisor to Donald Trump says the former president has plans to launch his own social media platform. 

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform,” Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller told Howard Kurtz on Fox News’ “MediaBuzz” on Sunday. “And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.”

Miller didn’t offer any details, other than predicting that Trump’s “new platform is going to be big,” Miller said, noting that Trump’s popularity will bring “tens of millions of people” on board.

Facebook and Instagram indefinitely suspended Trump’s account on Jan. 7 for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. On Jan. 8, Twitter also banned Trump “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.” Twitter’s chief financial officer, Ned Segal, said Trump is not getting his account back even if he runs for office again. 

“The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform, whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO or you are a former or current public official,” Segal said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” in February. “Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back.”

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also defended the decision to remove Trump’s account. In a lengthy thread on the platform, Dorsey said he had concerns about the “dangerous” precedent the ban sets, but noted it was “the right decision.”

“We faced an extraordinary and untenable circumstance, forcing us to focus all of our actions on public safety. Offline harm as a result of online speech is demonstrably real, and what drives our policy and enforcement above all,” Dorsey tweeted. “That said, having to ban an account has real and significant ramifications. While there are clear and obvious exceptions, I feel a ban is a failure of ours ultimately to promote healthy conversation. And a time for us to reflect on our operations and the environment around us.”

“Having to take these actions fragment the public conversation. They divide us. They limit the potential for clarification, redemption, and learning. And sets a precedent I feel is dangerous: the power an individual or corporation has over a part of the global public conversation,” Dorsey continued.

