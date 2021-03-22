Samaria Rice and Lisa Simpson Denounce Black Lives Activists in Open Letter

*The mother of Tamir Rice previously called out activist Tamika Mallory for appearing alongside Lil Baby during his Grammy’s performance of “The Bigger Picture.”

An earlier report on EURweb.com noted that the performance featured the depiction of police brutality, with actor Kendrick Sampson and Killer Mike also making an appearance.

In a Facebook post, per Insider, Samaria Rice shared a clip of Mallory’s portion, writing… “Look at this clout chaser,” she said. “Did she lose something in this fight i don’t think so. That’s the problem they take us for a joke that’s why we never have justice cause of shit like this.”

In a separate post, she criticized the Grammys for profiting off Black death. “F*CK A GRAMMY WHEN MY SON IS DEAD,” she said. “F*CK ALL PIGS COPS.”

Samaria has now teamed with Lisa Simpson, the mother of Richard Rishner, in releasing a joint statement accusing activists associated with the Black Lives Matter movement of profiting from the police killings of their children.

Tamir was 12-years-old when he was killed by white Cleveland police officer Timothy Loehmann in November of 2014. Rishner, 18, was gunned down by Los Angeles police in 2016. No criminal charges were brought against the cops responsible for the killings.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM SAMARIA RICE, MOTHER OF TAMIR RICE AND LISA SIMPSON, MOTHER OF RICHARD RISHER. Myself, @DaShaunLH, and @likefannielou had a conference call with Samaria and Lisa, and below is their full statement regarding Tamika Mallory, Shaun King, Benjamin Crump etc: pic.twitter.com/GC49bD1LL6 — Free Mumia Abu-Jamal (@_Rawilcox) March 17, 2021

“Tamika D. Mallory, Shaun King, Benjamin Crump, Lee Merritt, Patrisse Cullors, Melina Abdullah and the Black Lives Matter Global Network need to step down, stand back, and stop monopolizing and capitalizing off our fight for justice and human rights,” the statement said.

“We never hired them to be the representatives in the fight for justice for our dead loved ones murdered by the police. The ‘activists’ have events in our cities and have not given us anything substantial for using our loved ones’ images and names on their flyers.”

“We don’t want or need y’all parading in the streets accumulating donations, platforms, movie deals, etc. off the death of our loved ones, while the families and communities are left clueless and broken.”

The statement also calls out attorney Ben Crump and writer/activist Shaun King, who responded by claiming that “my heart breaks” over Rice’s “pain, grief, and fury.”

“Mostly, my heart just breaks for Samaria Rice—whose pain, anger, grief, and fury we must try to understand,” King stated. “Ultimately, what I know is that a grieving mother like Samaria Rice has every right to be skeptical and hurt and suspicious and cynical. She wasn’t born that way, but this evil and unrelentingly racist country forced her into that corner. It’s our job to gracefully and patiently help her find her way out.”

King went on to defend Mallory for the “fierce and serious message” she delivered on stage with Lil Baby.

“I know Tamika very well—and this just isn’t true,” King stated. “Her only intention with her performance … was to use an important cultural moment to speak truth to power and call out President Joe Biden on his lack of movement on justice issues. It took tremendous guts.”