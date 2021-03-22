Monday, March 22, 2021
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Turns to ‘Diversity Czar’ Following Harry and Meghan’s Racism Claims

By Ny MaGee
*Queen Elizabeth II will reportedly appoint a “diversity czar” after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused the royal family of racism during their interview with Oprah Winfrey

“The palace is looking to make an appointment for a position to promote greater diversity and inclusion at the palace, palace insiders tell the Mail On Sunday.

The monarchy will also participate in a “listen and learn” exercise in which members of the royal family will “seek independent views” on ways to diversity efforts using minorities and the LGBT community, according to the report. 

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II Says Meghan, Harry and Archie Will ‘Always Be Much Loved Family Members’

Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on A CBS Primetime Special premiering on CBS on March 7, 2021. (Photo by Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese via Getty Images)

“This is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the Households,” a palace source reportedly told the Mail on Sunday. “We have the policies, procedures and programs in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like and accept more needs to be done. We can always improve.

“We are not afraid to look at new ways of approaching it. The work to do this has been under way for some time now and comes with the full support of the family.”

The diversity-improvement plan follows a statement issued by Queen Elizabeth in response to Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview. 

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” said the statement. ”The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

During the Oprah interview, Markle revealed that her son Archie was denied a royal title and protection — and that senior members of the royal family had “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Previous articleAtlanta Police Detain Latino Man for Two Hours After He Escapes Spa Shooting Where Wife Died
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

