Miami Janitor Who Feeds People Weekly During Pandemic Surprised with New Car (Watch)

*Doramise Moreau, a 60-year-old janitor who has been serving food to more than 1,000 people in Miami weekly during the pandemic, uses her church’s truck to buy groceries on Thursday and Friday, then cooks the food by herself every week to give out on Saturday.

The church relies on donations to buy the food, and church volunteers to serve or deliver the cooked meals. Moreau doesn’t have a vehicle so she walks or takes the bus to work and prepares at the end of the week to feed between 1,000 – 1,500 people every Saturday.

As a result of Moreau’s good deeds, community leaders nominated her to receive a brand new car. A brand spanking new Toyota Corolla was purchased by the Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation through a grant, and Moreau will only have to pay $125 monthly for three years before she can own it. It was just a small token of appreciation for a woman who does so much.

