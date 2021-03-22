Leslie Jones Tweet-Watching 4-Hour ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Tickles the Internet (Watch)

*Nothing on earth can enhance an event like its live-tweeting by Leslie Jones.

Her latest blessing comes courtesy of director Zack Snyder’s new four-hour re-edit of “Justice League on HBO Max. She lent her thoughts to plenty of scenes, including these involving Aquaman’s skinny jeans, Wonder Woman badassery, Batman and her dislike of Jared Leto as The Joker.

She also commented on the length of the movie.

Soooooo we can expect another four hour movie cause they aint giving up on this life equation thang apparently!! #longassmovie pic.twitter.com/jlAsleB7ej — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) March 22, 2021

And then there was just her general yelling at the screen.

Watch all of her comments here.