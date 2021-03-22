Monday, March 22, 2021
Chub Rollz: Plus-Size Skater Club Introduced in Oakland (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
Chub Rollz
Chub Rollz, aka Andy Duran

*A new skate club in Oakland aims to roll inclusivity into the skating community.

Chub Rollz, founded by Andy Duran, is billed as a safe space and skate session for plus-size skaters and beginners. Duran was an avid skateboarder as a kid. During the COVID-19 shutdown, he thought about returning to his roots, but was shocked to read negative comments and weight limits for plus-size people.

“When I started looking online for skaters like me, I couldn’t really find any. I was finding really negative information about, you shouldn’t ride if you are of this weight,” Duran told LA’s ABC7 News. “When I was in high school, I skated and I was 250. I was very comfortable with my skateboard. I knew that there was something missing and I was worried who else was looking and what they wouldn’t find.”

Duran said he became determined to change the narrative of plus-size people in sports and decided to form his own skating community.

“I knew that not only did I need to get back into it (skating) to prove people wrong but I needed to create a safe space where others can have representation as well,” said Duran. “If you feel like your size makes you feel uncomfortable about skating with others, you are welcome to skate with us.”

Chub Rollz launched in January and has gained a loyal following on Instagram.

Watch a report about his journey below:

EURPublisher01

