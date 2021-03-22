Monday, March 22, 2021
Home News
News

Bobby Brown Jr’s Cause of Death Revealed, Fatal Combo of Drugs and Alcohol

By Ny MaGee
0

Bobby-Brown-Jr

*The cause of death for Bobby Brown’s son has been revealed.

Bobby Brown Jr. died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs, according to his autopsy report, per TMZ. The autopsy and toxicology found a fatal combo of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl. A witness reportedly told police Bobby Jr. consumed tequila and snorted half a Percocet and cocaine prior to his death.

The young artist was found dead at age 28 years in his L.A. area home in November. He was reportedly experiencing flu-like symptoms before his death but had not tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The UK Mirror reported that Brown Jr. told friends that he was ill and predicted he may die just hours before he passed away. Karey Graves, a friend of the late singer, told DailyMail.com that Bobby Jr. had been suffering from a heart condition since childhood, and that “he was sick” but refused to seek medical help “because he has a phobia of hospitals.” 

READ MORE: Diana Ross’ Ex-Husband at One Time Couldn’t Stand Berry Gordy and Stevie Wonder

EURweb.com
Twitter

Graves said Bobby Jr. “knew something was going to happen.”

She believes he may have been battling coronavirus “or maybe another illness that didn’t make it easy for his pre-existing heart condition.”

She also noted that it was “so weird” that Bobby Jr. had reached out to her prior to his death as they “weren’t on good terms.” During their chat, he apparently professed his love for Graves and “wished we could be together,” he told her.

Graves described Bobby Jr as sounding “congested” and she heard him “cough intensely.”

Bobby Jr. was dating Anna Reed at the time of his death and she paid tribute to him on Twitter, writing “The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate.”

Meanwhile, the manner of death has been listed as accidental.

Bobbi Kristina, Bobby Brown’s daughter with Whitney Houston, also had toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system when she fell into a coma following a bathtub drowning in 2015. She passed away after several months on life support.

Previous articleChub Rollz: Plus-Size Skater Club Introduced in Oakland (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Meagan Good: Vile Attack On Chloe Bailey ‘Breaks’ Her Heart

Fisher Jack - 0
*Meagan Good has faced her own backlash for her image in the past. Now, she’s empathizing with singer and actress Chloe Bailey who recently...
Read more
Social Heat

Joe Ain’t Down wit it – 5 White House Staffers Out Over Past Marijuana Use

Fisher Jack - 0
*At least five White House staffers have been fired over their past marijuana use, despite President Joe Biden and his administration’s promise to overlook...
Read more
Social Heat

Over $600K Raised for 76-Yr-Old Asian-American Woman Who Fought Off Attacker

Fisher Jack - 0
*As we previously reported, Xiao Zhen Xi, 76, was just waiting at the traffic light on Market St. in San Francisco Wednesday when the...
Read more
Social Heat

Britney Spears is Supposedly Interested in Tell-All with Oprah!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Oprah Winfrey has been widely praised for her interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and now, fans want her to sit down with...
Read more
Social Heat

Steve Harvey Stands Up for Kirk Franklin After Son Released Cussin’ Phone Call

Fisher Jack - 0
*Steve Harvey is standing up as a fellow father and telling everyone to "get off Kirk Franklin's back" after the Gospel legend and his...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO