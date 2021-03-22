Bobby Brown Jr’s Cause of Death Revealed, Fatal Combo of Drugs and Alcohol

*The cause of death for Bobby Brown’s son has been revealed.

Bobby Brown Jr. died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs, according to his autopsy report, per TMZ. The autopsy and toxicology found a fatal combo of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl. A witness reportedly told police Bobby Jr. consumed tequila and snorted half a Percocet and cocaine prior to his death.

The young artist was found dead at age 28 years in his L.A. area home in November. He was reportedly experiencing flu-like symptoms before his death but had not tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The UK Mirror reported that Brown Jr. told friends that he was ill and predicted he may die just hours before he passed away. Karey Graves, a friend of the late singer, told DailyMail.com that Bobby Jr. had been suffering from a heart condition since childhood, and that “he was sick” but refused to seek medical help “because he has a phobia of hospitals.”

Graves said Bobby Jr. “knew something was going to happen.”

She believes he may have been battling coronavirus “or maybe another illness that didn’t make it easy for his pre-existing heart condition.”

She also noted that it was “so weird” that Bobby Jr. had reached out to her prior to his death as they “weren’t on good terms.” During their chat, he apparently professed his love for Graves and “wished we could be together,” he told her.

Graves described Bobby Jr as sounding “congested” and she heard him “cough intensely.”

Bobby Jr. was dating Anna Reed at the time of his death and she paid tribute to him on Twitter, writing “The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate.”

Meanwhile, the manner of death has been listed as accidental.

Bobbi Kristina, Bobby Brown’s daughter with Whitney Houston, also had toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system when she fell into a coma following a bathtub drowning in 2015. She passed away after several months on life support.