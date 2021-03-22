Monday, March 22, 2021
Bob Odenkirk Says ‘Action Character in NOBODY is Realistic’ / WATCH

By Monique Loveless
*If John Wick and The Equalizer had a baby it would be “Nobody.” No pun intended. That makes an immense amount of sense seeing that producers Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Derek Kolstad (also the writer) all teamed up on the John Wick projects as well. 

EURweb correspondent Monique Loveless sat down with the main cast including Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), RZA (Life In A Year), Connie Nielson (Wonder Woman), and producer Kelly McCormick (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) to talk about the new Universal Pictures movie.

“I think some of the superheroes and action heroes over the last 10 years have almost been almost been like killing machine robots,” Bob says when discussing his character. “ I want to play a guy that fails, struggles.” The Emmy winner goes on, “Even at one point he hits his head on a bar, John Wick would never hit his head on a bar.”

Nobody - postrer

Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) who seems to be an ordinary dad and husband goes through his daily routine, minding his business, being a regular nobody.

When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. Mansell’s teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe), and wife Becca (Connie Nielsen) are disappointed in him.

Feeling the pressure of his family’s frustration Hutch snaps. Triggering dormant instincts that send him on a brutal path that surface dark secrets and lethal skills. Ensuring that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

A scene from 'Nobody'
A scene from ‘Nobody’

The action-packed film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ilya Naishuller. It also co-stars Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd as Hutch’s father and multi-hyphenate musician-actor RZA as Hutch’s brother. Both aiding Hutch in his quest for vengeance.

“My character’s name is Harry.” RZA explains his character, “I think he has given up on the world and went into his own bat cave. Like I would normally do anyway.” The rapper continues, “ He comes back out due to family.”

With an original release date of April 2nd, Universal Pictures decided to move ithe release of “Nobody” up a week earlier to March 26 in … theaters only. Yes, that’s right we are back to hitting the theaters.

Monique Loveless

