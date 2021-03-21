WATCH to See Why You ‘Keep Walkin Like You’re Goin’ Somewhere’

*Filmmaker Keith O’Derek (UpfrontProductions), one of our EURweb contributors was contacted by his childhood friend Corney Mims in regards to shooting a music video. Well, they got together and the video was created for the song “Keep Walkin’ Like You’re Goin’ Somewhere,” which features OG Los (Da Addict).

“Keep Walkin'” is on track to become an anthem for people with addictions that want to listen to an uplifting song that you can dance, step and walk to.

Mr. Mims is a very talented musician and highly respected bass player, keyboard player, drum programmer and producer who has contributed his talents on countless hit records with Michael Jackson, Phil Collins, Tupac, Gladys Knight, Snoop Dogg, Brandy, LL Cool J, Mary J Blige and many others.

MORE FOR YOU: Diana Ross’ Ex-Husband at One Time Couldn’t Stand Berry Gordy and Stevie Wonder

At the peak of his career in the 1980s and 1990s, Mr. Mims suffered from a serious substance abuse problem that has haunted him for decades.

Through his belief in God, power of prayer, counseling, family and friends, Mr. Mims and OG Los (Da Addict) are now celebrating their sobriety with a new song and music video entitled, “Keep Walkin Like You’re Goin’ Somewhere,” which was inspired by Curtis Mayfield’s successful 1960s megahit “Keep On Pushin.”

The song along with the music video was produced to inspire other recovering addicts and people that need to hear some positive music in the world today.

Mr. Mims recently won his third Grammy for his bass playing with Fantastic Negrito for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

His hard work and continued focus on his recovery has afforded Mr. Mims the opportunity to assist others. So, with that in mind, check out and enjoy “Keep Walkin Like You’re Goin Somewhere.”