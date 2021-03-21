Meagan Good: Vile Attack On Chloe Bailey ‘Breaks’ Her Heart

*Meagan Good has faced her own backlash for her image in the past. Now, she’s empathizing with singer and actress Chloe Bailey who recently became the target of criticism for partaking in the Bust It Challenge on social media.

Chloe Bailey tearfully addressed the negative comments shortly after.

“For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable. And I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do…”

She added,

“…I feel like I’ve shown my a– more than I have with that like if you look at our performance videos, the last performance we had in December. Like, I was just so excited and on stage, and just being myself, so… I don’t know.”

