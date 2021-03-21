Sunday, March 21, 2021
Joe Ain’t Down wit it – 5 White House Staffers Out Over Past Marijuana Use

By Fisher Jack
Joe+Biden+Joe+Biden+Sworn+46th+President+United+ckTfzQl6mTql
Joe Biden

*At least five White House staffers have been fired over their past marijuana use, despite President Joe Biden and his administration’s promise to overlook histories and loosen policies to modernize and diversify WH staffers. On Friday (Mar. 19), The Daily Beast revealed that “dozens of young White House staffers have been suspended, asked to resign, or placed in a remote work program due to past marijuana use.”

Subsequently, the move left many with eyebrows raised as the Biden administration indicated ahead of employment that recreational use of cannabis wouldn’t be an immediate disqualifying factor for prospective candidates. The administration’s latest move also impacted staffers who used marijuana recreationally in states where it is legal. However, reports after clarified that staffers were let go die to them lying about prior usage.

One staffer who was pushed to resign reveals, “There were one-on-one calls with individual affected staffers—rather, ex-staffers. I was asked to resign.” The staffer adds that “nothing was ever explained [on the calls]. The policies were never explained, the threshold for what was excusable and what was inexcusable was never explained.”

Combatting the claims, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted out, “Of the hundreds of people hired, only five people who had started working at the White House are no longer employed as a result of this policy.”

Fisher Jack

