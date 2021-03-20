Saturday, March 20, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Life After ‘Martin’ was All About Salesmanship for Carl Payne

By Fisher Jack
0

Carl Payne (red jacket) - Gettyimages-924292602-2048x2048
Carl Payne / Getty

*For some actors and actresses, being in front of the camera is what it’s all about , regardless of whatever life throws at them.  It’s all about the art.   Yet, life has a way of stepping in and testing one’s will to survive for self and family. Carl Payne, who played the character “Cole” on the 90s sitcom, “Martin” was a fan favorite.

Yet, when the show ended in 1997, Payne still had to feed his family.  To do so, Payne took a job as a Honda car salesman.  When TMZ walked up on him to broadcast the story of his  9 to 5 job, Payne coolly said, “I got a family and there’s no shame in taking care of your family.”

During an interview with “This is 50,” Payne said, “I will never be a cat that sleeps in his car or feel that I’m too good to work; a job is a job.  I’m not too proud to work for a living to earn a check, especially since I have a family.  I was fed up with the business (acting) but I still have to pay bills.  Selling cars at the time was a no-brainer, it wasn’t that I was embarrassed by it.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Pulse of Entertainment: Maverick Angel Sessions Launches Imprint Atlas Elite Entertainment

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carl Payne (@thecarlpayne)

And as far as his days on “Martin” with Martin Lawrence, there seemed to have been tension between the two actors that the audience never detected.  In the same interview with “This is 50,” Payne explained why he and Lawrence hated each other in real life and argued on the set.

“Martin and I had a lot of intense days on the set.  We had issues,” Payne said.  “He had issues with himself, really.  I think he was battling his own demons.  I don’t think he was in a good place at that time.”

Payne is currently producing and/or writing for stage productions, internet shows and television. While he is no longer selling cars, Payne is in the driver’s seat of his career.

Previous articleWait! Tiger Woods DIDN’T Even Try to Decelerate Vehicle in Car Crash: Investigation
Next articleActor Wallace Smith, Shares His Road To Fame & Being A Triple Threat
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Over $600K Raised for 76-Yr-Old Asian-American Woman Who Fought Off Attacker

Fisher Jack - 0
*As we previously reported, Xiao Zhen Xi, 76, was just waiting at the traffic light on Market St. in San Francisco Wednesday when the...
Read more
Social Heat

Britney Spears is Supposedly Interested in Tell-All with Oprah!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Oprah Winfrey has been widely praised for her interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and now, fans want her to sit down with...
Read more
Social Heat

Steve Harvey Stands Up for Kirk Franklin After Son Released Cussin’ Phone Call

Fisher Jack - 0
*Steve Harvey is standing up as a fellow father and telling everyone to "get off Kirk Franklin's back" after the Gospel legend and his...
Read more
Social Heat

Half-brother of Rae Sremmurd Charged with Killing Their Stepfather in Cold Blood

Fisher Jack - 0
*Rae Sremmurd’s half-brother has been charged with the murder of their stepfather/his father. Per TMZ, Michael Sullivan, who is the half-brother of Swae Lee and...
Read more
Social Heat

Australian Karen Accuses Man of Faking Disability Because He Used Handicapped Parking / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*An Australian man captured the moment when a woman accused him of faking his disability after he parked his car in the handicapped parking...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO