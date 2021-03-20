Gary Owen and Wife Kenya Duke Split; She Filed for Divorce

*It looks like funnyman Gary Owen and his wife, Kenya Duke, have run into a rough patch and can’t get out of it as far as their marriage is concerned. After almost 2 decades as one, they are splitting and getting divorced.

It was Kenya who filed filed divorce docs on Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court … according to online records.

Officially, Gary and Kenya tied the knot way back in 2003 and they have two sons and a daughter together. The divorce docs say they have no minor children, so we can only assume the kids are all grown, reports TMZ.

Gary’s famous for his stand-up comedy, and he’s also appeared in several movies … including “Daddy Day Care,” “Think Like a Man” and “Ride Along,” just to name a few.

And no, we don’t have a clue as to why they are splitting up.