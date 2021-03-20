Saturday, March 20, 2021
Home Entertainment
Entertainment

Actor Wallace Smith, Shares His Road To Fame & Being A Triple Threat

By Oniqua Higgins
0

You may know him as Detective Hassan Shakur from CW’s “Black Lightning.”

— Or from watching him star on Broadway’s “The Lion King” and “Hamilton!” Wallace Smith is here to show the world he’s more than just an actor. 

The triple threat holds a few more talents under his belt like music and photography. His new brand “From the Mud Images” is dedicated to seeing people beyond the Lens. “Going from buying a camera, taking pictures to actually seeing the art in everyday life…That idea came from, everything we look at, people we interact with,” shared Smith. “They all come from somewhere. They all have a beginning. From the Mud is like capturing things that came from the dirt, that started somewhere.”

Wallace Smith
Wallace Smith

The California native believes trips to the movies and [watching] plays with his mother made him realize acting was his passion. Working on both the west and east coasts, Smith said he wants the industry to be easier for aspiring creatives to break into. “I can look over my life and see where the doors were that needed to be open,” explained Smith. “A lot of those doors were opened by people. I didn’t get to where I’ve been blessed to go without people.”

How does the singer, songwriter, recording artist have time for it all? — Technology makes it all easy. He’s been doing music since a teenager but his next goal is to book another acting gig. “In five years, I want to see myself as an established actor on your television or at the movie theater,” expressed Smith. “I want to have influence. I want to be able to open doors for people that are like me.” 

Quarantine has definitely changed the way Smith does business. He appreciates the time he received to sit still and reflect. When he’s not acting, writing, singing or taking pictures; Smith spends his free time as a social justice advocate and watching classic films.

 

Previous articleLife After ‘Martin’ was All About Salesmanship for Carl Payne
Next articleBen Crump Repping Nicki Minaj’s Mom Who Filed $150M Lawsuit Against Man Who Allegedly Ran Over Father
Oniqua Higgins

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Over $600K Raised for 76-Yr-Old Asian-American Woman Who Fought Off Attacker

Fisher Jack - 0
*As we previously reported, Xiao Zhen Xi, 76, was just waiting at the traffic light on Market St. in San Francisco Wednesday when the...
Read more
Social Heat

Britney Spears is Supposedly Interested in Tell-All with Oprah!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Oprah Winfrey has been widely praised for her interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and now, fans want her to sit down with...
Read more
Social Heat

Steve Harvey Stands Up for Kirk Franklin After Son Released Cussin’ Phone Call

Fisher Jack - 0
*Steve Harvey is standing up as a fellow father and telling everyone to "get off Kirk Franklin's back" after the Gospel legend and his...
Read more
Social Heat

Half-brother of Rae Sremmurd Charged with Killing Their Stepfather in Cold Blood

Fisher Jack - 0
*Rae Sremmurd’s half-brother has been charged with the murder of their stepfather/his father. Per TMZ, Michael Sullivan, who is the half-brother of Swae Lee and...
Read more
Social Heat

Australian Karen Accuses Man of Faking Disability Because He Used Handicapped Parking / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*An Australian man captured the moment when a woman accused him of faking his disability after he parked his car in the handicapped parking...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO