4 Celebrities with the Most Expensive Cars

*Celebrities making a whopping amount of cash can afford anything luxury in this world, and expensive cars are one on their list. Most of us are happy driving affordable Toyota, Honda, and Ford, but the ultra-rich celebrates fancy cars costing hefty amounts.

Buying an expensive car could be your dream, but your income might not suit your demand. We advance you to buy a used car instead. Be it a budget car or the expensive one, every vehicle loses its value throughout the year. Before you plan on buying a used car, do your homework; get a history report of a vehicle. Revs Check provides the best history report of a car that includes its overall financial status. You will not get into any legal issues if you have a car finance check report beforehand shopping for a used car.

On the contrary, have you been wondering what car your favorite Hollywood star drives and how much it costs? Here, we are breaking down every single detail about the celebrities with the most expensive cars.

Jay Leno – 1994 McLaren F1 ($12 Million)

Jay Leno is an American Comedian, also known for hosting NBC’s The Tonight Show (1992-2014). He’s one of the wealthiest comedians and a car enthusiast. You would be looking into his garage and wondering which could be his personal favorite. Among his collections, the 1994 McLaren F1 is the most expensive, costing as much as $12 million.

If Leno’s $50 million worth car garage caught fire, we could expect him to run away in a 1994 McLaren F. The car has a DOHC 48 valve V2 engine which could produce 618 HP @ 7400 rpm and 479 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm of torque.

Jay Z –Maybach Exelero ($7 Million)

We all love Jay Z for this influential hip-hop contribution ever since the 1990s. It’s reported that Jay Z drives Maybach Exelero, and that’s definitely a limited edition. The one he drives was sold by Bryan Williams at a starling $7 million cash. The 2005 Maybach Exelero is one of the expensive cars and the rarest on the earth.

The car has turbocharged 5.9-liter engines that could produce 690 HP power @ 5000 rpm and 752 lb-ft @2500 rpm of torque. It is one of the fastest cars with a top speed of 351 KPH.

Floyd Mayweather – Koenigsegg Trevita ($4.6 Million)

Floyd Mayweather is one of the top paid boxers of all time. He has set a world record of winning 50 matches straight without losing a single one. With the wealth he has earned, he could be buying every single expensive car, and he owns Koenigsegg Trevita worth a ridiculous $4.6 million.

Koenigsegg Trevita runs on a twin turbo-supercharged DOHC 4 valve V8 engine, which produces 806 HP of power @ 7000 rpm and 679 lb-ft of torque @ 5500 rpm. The top speed of Koenigsegg Trevita has recorded over 395 KPH.

Flo Rida – Bugatti Veyron ($1.7 Million)

The Internet went crazy when Flo Rida drove his golden Bugatti Veyron to press release. He has a great set of records for being one of the successful rappers of our generation. Rida’s golden Veyron is custom plated. If you are lucky enough to see him driving on it, you would be searching for your jaw on the street.

Bugatti Veyron is one of the fastest cars which we consumers can buy. It powers an 8.0 L quad-turbocharged engine which could swift as high as 431.072 KPH.

Some celebrities go for supercars while other fancy classic cars. Be it as it may, it’s fantastic to see our favorite stars rolling on their auspicious motor.