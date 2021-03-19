<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*A week before Alexi McCammond was to start as editor-in-chief of Condé Nast’s Teen Vogue, she resigned/was fired after her old racist tweets about Asians were unearthed.

McCammond deleted the tweets two years ago but screenshots of the derogatory comments she made about Asians and homosexuals resurfaced after her Teen Vogue gig was announced, Yahoo reports.

“My past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about — issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world — and so Condé Nast and I have decided to part ways,” she said in a statement, which she shared in a tweet.

McCammond added, “I should not have tweeted what I did and I have taken full responsibility for that. I look at my work and growth in the years since, and have redoubled my commitment to growing in the years to come as both a person and as a professional.” In her statement, she said, “I became a journalist to help lift up the stories and voices of our most vulnerable communities. As a young woman of color, that’s part of the reason I was so excited to lead the Teen Vogue team in their next chapter.”

READ MORE: Piers Morgan Slams Gayle King for Being ‘PR Mouthpiece’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Hey there: I’ve decided to part ways with Condé Nast. Here is my statement about why – pic.twitter.com/YmnHVtZSce — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 18, 2021

In a memo to U.S. employees Thursday, Condé Nast head of HR Stan Duncan said that McCammond was “straightforward and transparent about these posts during our interview process and through public apologies years ago.” After meeting with her on March 18, Duncan wrote, “we agreed that it was best to part ways, so as to not overshadow the important work happening at Teen Vogue.”

McCammond’s old tweets reportedly date back to 2011. In one post she wrote: “Now googling how to not wake up with swollen, asian eyes” and in another she tweeted “Give me a 2/10 on my chem problem, cross out all of my work and don’t explain what i did wrong… thanks a lot stupid asian T.A. you’re great.”

A group of Teen Vogue staffers posted a statement on Twitter in which they put the heat on Condé Nast to curb McCammond over the tweets.

“In a moment of historically high anti-Asian violence and amid the ongoing struggles of the LGBTQ community, we as the staff of Teen Vogue fully reject these sentiments,” the group said in the statement.