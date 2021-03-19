Piers Morgan Slams Gayle King for Being ‘PR Mouthpiece’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle



*Piers Morgan is calling out Gayle King for being a “PR mouthpiece” for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the days after the bombshell conversation about royal protocols and racism within the monarchy, King told viewers on CBS This Morning that Markle has the receipts to back up her claims. She also noted that she has been in contact with Harry and Meghan amid the fallout over their Oprah interview, and the couple has apparently been spilling more tea to King.

“I did actually call them to see how they were feeling. And it’s true—Harry has talked to his brother, and he has talked to his father too. The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive, but they are glad they at least started a conversation,” King said on the morning show.

Morgan tweeted Wednesday: “Hi @GayleKing – rather than acting as your Sussex friends’ PR mouthpiece to facilitate their ongoing public trashing of our Royal Family, how about doing your job as a journalist and ask them about all the lies they told in @Oprah’s interview? America should hear THE truth.”

His post came a day after King told viewers that no one in the royal family had reached out the Markle prior to her tell-all sit down with Winfrey.

“Meghan has documents to back up everything that she said on Oprah’s interview. Everything,” King continued.

Morgan was dismissed from his hosting gig on “Good Morning Britain” after drawing over 40,000 complaints about his fiery dismissal of Meghan’s claims to Oprah

According to Page Six, Markle lodged a formal complaint against Morgan for his comments following the royal couple’s interview with Oprah.

When Markle’s pal Janina Gavankar appeared on UK’s “This Morning” she addressed Buckingham Palace’s statement about “varying recollections” of events.

“Though their recollections may vary, ours don’t,” said Gavankar. “After reading this short statement that came out from Buckingham Palace today, I felt two things,” she said. “One side, I thought: I am so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience.

“But on the other side, I am well aware that the family and the staff were well aware of the extent of it, and though their recollections may vary, ours don’t, because we lived through it with them.

“There are many emails and texts to support that,” she added.