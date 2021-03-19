Friday, March 19, 2021
Home News crime
crime

Mother of Nicki Minaj Sues Man Who Killed Rapper’s Father in Hit and Run

By Ny MaGee
0

Carol Miraj, the mother of rapper Nicki Minaj, is suing the man charged with killing her ex-husband in a February hit and run.

We previously reported, Robert Maraj died after being struck in a hit-and-run accident last month. He was 64. Nassau County, New York police officials tell TMZ that he was walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue on the evening of February 12 when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound. The driver fled the scene without calling for emergency help or aiding the victim. 

“The defendant then exited his vehicle, stood over the victim, asked him if ‘he was ok’, walked and returned to his vehicle and fled the scene,” a criminal complaint reads, per Page Six.

Maraj was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 

Less than a week later, Charles Polevich turned himself in to authorities and was charged with killing Maraj.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj Reconciled with Her ‘Abusive’ Father Before His Death

Robert Maraj and Nicki Minaj (Twitter)
Robert Maraj and Nicki Minaj (Twitter)

Carol’s attorneys, Ben Crump and Paul J. Papoli, announced on Friday that they filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court of the State of New York on behalf of the plaintiff, per MSN. They seek $150 million.

“Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible and negligent in hitting Robert Maraj, but he was more concerned about running away and hiding himself than in seeking help for the man he injured,” said the lawyers in a statement obtained by Law&Crime. “His behavior was criminal, cowardly and immoral. Through the filing of this lawsuit, we intend to hold Polevich responsible for his reckless actions and achieve justice for the victim’s widow.”

Polevich is charged with leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality, and tampering with evidence, according to the report. 

“He was absolutely aware of what happened,” Nassau County police Det. Steven Fitzpatrick said last month, according to WNYW-TV. “He got out of the car and he looked at the deceased, got into his car, and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911, instead of calling an ambulance for the man. He went home and secluded the vehicle. He’s well aware of what he did.”

Previous articleWatch: Tracee Ellis Ross Talks Marketing Her Hair at CNBC ‘Inclusion in Action’ Forum
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Britney Spears is Supposedly Interested in Tell-All with Oprah!

Fisher Jack - 0
*Oprah Winfrey has been widely praised for her interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and now, fans want her to sit down with...
Read more
Social Heat

Steve Harvey Stands Up for Kirk Franklin After Son Released Cussin’ Phone Call

Fisher Jack - 0
*Steve Harvey is standing up as a fellow father and telling everyone to "get off Kirk Franklin's back" after the Gospel legend and his...
Read more
Social Heat

Half-brother of Rae Sremmurd Charged with Killing Their Stepfather in Cold Blood

Fisher Jack - 0
*Rae Sremmurd’s half-brother has been charged with the murder of their stepfather/his father. Per TMZ, Michael Sullivan, who is the half-brother of Swae Lee and...
Read more
Social Heat

Australian Karen Accuses Man of Faking Disability Because He Used Handicapped Parking / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*An Australian man captured the moment when a woman accused him of faking his disability after he parked his car in the handicapped parking...
Read more
Social Heat

Sharon Osbourne Claims She Didn’t Use ‘Too Ghetto’ to Describe Holly Robinson Peete

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sharon Osbourne is trying to clear her name after former co-host of “The Talk” Holly Robinson Peete revealed that she called her “too ghetto”...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO