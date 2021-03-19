Carol Miraj, the mother of rapper Nicki Minaj, is suing the man charged with killing her ex-husband in a February hit and run.

We previously reported, Robert Maraj died after being struck in a hit-and-run accident last month. He was 64. Nassau County, New York police officials tell TMZ that he was walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue on the evening of February 12 when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound. The driver fled the scene without calling for emergency help or aiding the victim.

“The defendant then exited his vehicle, stood over the victim, asked him if ‘he was ok’, walked and returned to his vehicle and fled the scene,” a criminal complaint reads, per Page Six.

Maraj was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Less than a week later, Charles Polevich turned himself in to authorities and was charged with killing Maraj.

Carol’s attorneys, Ben Crump and Paul J. Papoli, announced on Friday that they filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court of the State of New York on behalf of the plaintiff, per MSN. They seek $150 million.

“Charles Polevich was not only irresponsible and negligent in hitting Robert Maraj, but he was more concerned about running away and hiding himself than in seeking help for the man he injured,” said the lawyers in a statement obtained by Law&Crime. “His behavior was criminal, cowardly and immoral. Through the filing of this lawsuit, we intend to hold Polevich responsible for his reckless actions and achieve justice for the victim’s widow.”

Polevich is charged with leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality, and tampering with evidence, according to the report.

“He was absolutely aware of what happened,” Nassau County police Det. Steven Fitzpatrick said last month, according to WNYW-TV. “He got out of the car and he looked at the deceased, got into his car, and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911, instead of calling an ambulance for the man. He went home and secluded the vehicle. He’s well aware of what he did.”