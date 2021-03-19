Little Girl Throwing Goodbye Kisses to her Grandpa Before Breaking Down Goes Viral (Watch)

*A little girl putting on a brave face while saying goodbye to her grandfather before tearing up has melted the Internet.

Snug in her carseat, the cutie pie is filmed by her mom (presumably) as she and Grandpa, her best friend, throw kisses back and forth to each other through her window.

“I got it,” Gramps says, catching her kiss with a smile. She mimics the gesture and replies, “I got it.” He says a final, “See you later, baby.” She says the same to him, then appears to wait for him to walk away before letting her tears fall.

Distraught, she asks if she’ll ever see him again.

“You’re gonna see him soon! I promise!” the woman reassures the girl, as she wipes away tears.

Watch below: