HBO Announces 3 More ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequels in the Works



*HBO is developing three more “Game of Thrones” prequels based on the fantasy fiction of author George R.R. Martin.

We previously reported that “House of the Dragon, a Targaryen-focused prequel set 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” has officially been picked up to series by HBO.

At the 2020 TCAs, HBO programming president Casey Bloys said the series would drop “sometime in 2022,” he said, according to Deadline.

The official GoT Twitter also confirmed that production would officially begin in 2021. The account also teased what the dragons would look like — see the twee below.

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones’ Targaryen Prequel Series in the Works From George R.R. Martin

Bend the knee.

Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, and Sonoya Mizuno join the cast of @HBO’s #HouseOfTheDragon For the latest updates: https://t.co/ojAsdiyoWV pic.twitter.com/VKuZDWne1s — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) February 11, 2021

According to Deadline, the prequel series is “set 300 years before the events in ‘Game of Thrones’ and tracks the beginning of the end for House Targaryen.”

“Thrones” author George R.R. Martin previously noted on his blog that fans could get hints about the series by reading his novel “Fire & Blood.” Martin wouldn’t reveal the plot, but wrote: “Maybe some of you should pick up a copy of ‘Fire & Blood’ and come up with your own theories.”

Meanwhile, of the two recently announced prequels, one has the working title “9 Voyages,” per THR, the series will follow “Lord Corlys Velaryon, a.k.a. The Sea Snake, the Lord of the Tides and head of House Velaryon. The character also appears in the House of the Dragon, where he’s played by actor Steve Toussaint,” the outlet writes.

Here’s more from THR

A second project, working title 10,000 Ships, revolves around the warrior queen Princess Nymeria, a revered ancestor of House Martell who founded of the kingdom of Dorne (she became so legendary in the realm that two characters bore her name in the original series – Sand Snake Nymeria Sand and Arya’s direwolf). Her story is set roughly 1,000 years before the events in Game of Thrones, making it much older on the Westeros timeline than any of the other previously announced projects in the works (HBO shot a prequel pilot in 2019 set even further back during the Age of Heroes, but it never made it to series).

The third project is set in the notorious King’s Landing slum of Flea Bottom – the maze of tight streets in the capitol city where characters like Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon were born.

Dragons are coming.#HouseoftheDragon begins production in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Bxl763FVdY — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) December 3, 2020

“House of the Dragon” begins filming in the UK in April and stars Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Paddy Considine and Matt Smith.

The projects are part of HBO’s effort to recapture the GoT audience and massive popularity around the series.

“The way we try to approach it is not by [saying], ‘We need five shows within three years,’ but ‘What are the stories worth telling?'” Bloys told THR in January. “We’ve been developing multiple takes on different worlds. The one I want to do is the one that I think is best creatively. I prefer to make it about the stories and the showrunners and their vision as opposed to hitting some arbitrary target for the right number of shows.”