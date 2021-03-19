Handcuffed Spring Breaker Flees Cop Car as Cheering Crowd Follows Him Down the Beach (Watch)

*A raucous group of Florida spring breakers cheered on a handcuffed man Wednesday as he escaped from the back of a police car on Clearwater Beach and made a run for it.

Police were breaking up a fight shortly before 7 p.m. when they placed 18-year-old Dominic Glass in the squad car. Video posted by the user, @nameone_better, shows officers dealing with a large group of people when suddenly someone in the crowd slyly opens the cop car’s door, allowing Glass to flee. The crowd took off behind him, cheering as he ran down the beach.

You may have seen the video. Here’s the handcuffed suspect who tried to flee from police on the beach. Dominic Glass has been charged with escape, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence. pic.twitter.com/K38xhcr4gJ — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) March 18, 2021

Adam Asad, 18, of Oldsmar is the suspect who helped a handcuffed prisoner to escape on the beach. He faces two charges — aiding prisoner escape and resisting arrest without violence. He bragged he was going to be famous for his actions. Now he’s been taken to jail. pic.twitter.com/xoXLFUzHGh — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) March 18, 2021



Glass was charged with escape, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence, according to the Clearwater Police Department. The person suspected of opening the door was also arrested, one of four total arrests from various incidents on the beach, including one person who allegedly battered an officer.

Watch below: