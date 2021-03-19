Friday, March 19, 2021
Handcuffed Spring Breaker Flees Cop Car as Cheering Crowd Follows Him Down the Beach (Watch)

Dominic Glass
Handcuffed Dominic Glass takes off running during arrest in Clearwater Beach, Fl

*A raucous group of Florida spring breakers cheered on a handcuffed man Wednesday as he escaped from the back of a police car on Clearwater Beach and made a run for it.

Police were breaking up a fight shortly before 7 p.m. when they placed 18-year-old Dominic Glass in the squad car. Video posted by the user, @nameone_better, shows officers dealing with a large group of people when suddenly someone in the crowd slyly opens the cop car’s door, allowing Glass to flee. The crowd took off behind him, cheering as he ran down the beach.


Glass was charged with escape, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence, according to the Clearwater Police Department. The person suspected of opening the door was also arrested, one of four total arrests from various incidents on the beach, including one person who allegedly battered an officer.

Watch below:

