Friday, March 19, 2021
Home Today’s Video
Today’s Video

Door Dash Driver Caught Stuffing Dropped Pizza Slices Back into the Box Before Delivery (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

door dash pizza drop
Door Dash driver caught trying to stuff dropped pizza slices back into the box

*A DoorDash delivery driver in Detroit was caught on video holding a pizza box upside down, dropping it, and then stuffing the slices that had fallen onto the ground back into the box to make the delivery.

The customer said the driver picked up every last crumb and tried to make it look “as pretty as he could.”

“When the guy was walking up to our porch, we saw that he was holding the pizza vertically, so from there I knew for a fact that the pizza was outside of the box,” customer Rodney King Jr. told FOX 2. “As soon as I saw the pizza hit the floor, my heart sank a little bit. I was hungry, but I was really hoping he would do the right thing.”

He did not. King said the driver looked at the pizza, and “started to scoop it back into the box and make it look as pretty as he could, picked up all the crumbs and everything, and then walked off.”

Instead of enjoying his hot meal, King had to file a complaint with DoorDash. He said the company refunded his money. A DoorDash spokesperson told FOX 2 that the driver’s behavior was “inappropriate and unacceptable” and that he had immediately been deactivated when they found out what had happened.

King said the experience wouldn’t stop him from using the delivery service the next time he decides to have a pizza night.

“It wasn’t DoorDash’s fault,” he told FOX 2.

Watch below:

Previous articleAirport Brawl: Women Kicked Off Plane Over Masks Scrap with Hecklers (Watch)
Next articleHandcuffed Spring Breaker Flees Cop Car as Cheering Crowd Follows Him Down the Beach (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Steve Harvey Stands Up for Kirk Franklin After Son Released Cussin’ Phone Call

Fisher Jack - 0
*Steve Harvey is standing up as a fellow father and telling everyone to "get off Kirk Franklin's back" after the Gospel legend and his...
Read more
Social Heat

Half-brother of Rae Sremmurd Charged with Killing Their Stepfather in Cold Blood

Fisher Jack - 0
*Rae Sremmurd’s half-brother has been charged with the murder of their stepfather/his father. Per TMZ, Michael Sullivan, who is the half-brother of Swae Lee and...
Read more
Social Heat

Australian Karen Accuses Man of Faking Disability Because He Used Handicapped Parking / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*An Australian man captured the moment when a woman accused him of faking his disability after he parked his car in the handicapped parking...
Read more
Social Heat

Sharon Osbourne Claims She Didn’t Use ‘Too Ghetto’ to Describe Holly Robinson Peete

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sharon Osbourne is trying to clear her name after former co-host of “The Talk” Holly Robinson Peete revealed that she called her “too ghetto”...
Read more
Social Heat

Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace: Show Me Texts and Email of Alleged Bullying

Fisher Jack - 1
*Meghan Markle has issued a request to Buckingham Palace to see the emails and text messages from former palace aides who accused her of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO