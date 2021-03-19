Britney Spears is Supposedly Interested in Tell-All with Oprah!

*Oprah Winfrey has been widely praised for her interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and now, fans want her to sit down with pop star Britney Spears who has been making headlines for several months.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the singer who is the focus of the recent New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” is also reportedly interested in sitting down for a tell-all interview with Winfrey to “tell her story.” A source close to the star said, “Britney has considered speaking out about her past, mostly because she doesn’t feel others should tell her story.”

“She’s always hated doing interviews, but if she ever takes that step, Oprah would most likely be her first choice,” the source added. “At this point, there is no plan in the works for her to do an interview, but when she does, there will be steps Britney would need to take before speaking out.” The source also told Entertainment Weekly that Spears has been “much happier lately” since the release of the documentary and it has inspired an “outpouring of love” for the pop superstar.

