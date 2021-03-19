Friday, March 19, 2021
Home Today’s Video
COVID-19

Airport Brawl: Women Kicked Off Plane Over Masks Scrap with Hecklers (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Women brawl at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Women kicked off American Airlines flight over refusal to wear masks brawl at Fort Lauderdale Airport with

*The latest fight over mask-wearing took place Wednesday (Mar 17) at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

This one was sparked after three women whose refusal to follow American Airlines’ mask mandate led to the entire plane having to de-board. They were all gathered in the terminal and started booing them as cops led them off the Chicago-bound plane and through the gate.

Welp, the women yelled back and things escalated. Suddenly fists were flying and weaves were being pulled. It took two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to eventually get things under control. The passengers waiting to re-board continued their jeering as the women were escorted away.

No arrests were made at the fight at Ft. Lauderdale Airport

Watch below:

Previous articleLatrice Harris is Untamed With Waist Beads
Next articleDoor Dash Driver Caught Stuffing Dropped Pizza Slices Back into the Box Before Delivery (Watch)
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Steve Harvey Stands Up for Kirk Franklin After Son Released Cussin’ Phone Call

Fisher Jack - 0
*Steve Harvey is standing up as a fellow father and telling everyone to "get off Kirk Franklin's back" after the Gospel legend and his...
Read more
Social Heat

Half-brother of Rae Sremmurd Charged with Killing Their Stepfather in Cold Blood

Fisher Jack - 0
*Rae Sremmurd’s half-brother has been charged with the murder of their stepfather/his father. Per TMZ, Michael Sullivan, who is the half-brother of Swae Lee and...
Read more
Social Heat

Australian Karen Accuses Man of Faking Disability Because He Used Handicapped Parking / WATCH

Fisher Jack - 0
*An Australian man captured the moment when a woman accused him of faking his disability after he parked his car in the handicapped parking...
Read more
Social Heat

Sharon Osbourne Claims She Didn’t Use ‘Too Ghetto’ to Describe Holly Robinson Peete

Fisher Jack - 0
*Sharon Osbourne is trying to clear her name after former co-host of “The Talk” Holly Robinson Peete revealed that she called her “too ghetto”...
Read more
Social Heat

Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace: Show Me Texts and Email of Alleged Bullying

Fisher Jack - 1
*Meghan Markle has issued a request to Buckingham Palace to see the emails and text messages from former palace aides who accused her of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Gwendolyn Quinn - 0
*As the #BlackLivesMatter movement grows stronger, the push for...
Read more
Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Steven Ivory - 2
*A leading fast-food chain recently introduced a meatless burger...
Read more
Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*April 2019 get your girls and your wine ready...
Read more
Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*Sure “Aretha Franklin” may be a household name, but...
Read more
Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

L. D - 0
*On the day that California Senator Kamala Harris announces...
Read more
Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

EURPublisher01 - 0
*The weekend is officially here and if you haven’t...
Read more
Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*September 4th marks the launch of the highly-anticipated daily...
Read more
Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

MoKellyReport - 0
*There is no better way to celebrate the life...
Read more

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO