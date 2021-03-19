Airport Brawl: Women Kicked Off Plane Over Masks Scrap with Hecklers (Watch)

*The latest fight over mask-wearing took place Wednesday (Mar 17) at Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

This one was sparked after three women whose refusal to follow American Airlines’ mask mandate led to the entire plane having to de-board. They were all gathered in the terminal and started booing them as cops led them off the Chicago-bound plane and through the gate.

Welp, the women yelled back and things escalated. Suddenly fists were flying and weaves were being pulled. It took two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to eventually get things under control. The passengers waiting to re-board continued their jeering as the women were escorted away.

No arrests were made at the fight at Ft. Lauderdale Airport

