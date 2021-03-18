Thursday, March 18, 2021
Wingstop Customer Throws Cash Register Through Window Over Wrong Order (Watch)

wingstop vandalized
Customer vandalizes Antelope, CA Wingstop over wrong order (Mar 13, 2021)

*An irate Wingstop customer in Antelope, Calif. was captured on video snatching a cash register, slamming it on the floor, then throwing it through the window after workers got his order wrong a second time.

Tharon Trujillo, who filmed the scene, told FOX540 that he walked into the store to find the heated situation unfolding.

“I guess they had messed up on his order twice,” Trujillo recalled. “He was arguing. He was like, ‘Hey can you get my food remade?’ They said ‘Yes, we’re remaking it.’ Honestly, he only gave them maybe five minutes, and he’s like ‘The food is still not done? I don’t want you guys to spit in my food or whatever. Give me my food back.’”

The man then asked for his money back but was denied. The restaurant’s policy calls for customers to file a report with corporate first before receiving any refunds for in-store and online orders.

That’s when all hickory-smoked hell broke loose.

