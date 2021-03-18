White Man Beaten Bloody By Elderly Asian Woman he had Just Punched In the Face (Watch)

*In video that has gone viral, a 76 year-old Asian woman in San Francisco is shown trying to continue her beatdown of a white man as paramedics where wheeling him away on a gurney. According to the woman, and witnesses, the man had just assaulted her on the street unprovoked.

On Wednesday — the day after a white gunman went on a shooting spree in three Asian-owned massage parlors that killed eight people in Atlanta, including six women of Asian descent — the unidentified white man allegedly attacked Xiao Zhen Xie on Market Street. She and her daughter Dong-Mei Li tell KPIX that Xie was waiting at the traffic light when the suspect punched her by her left eye. Immediately, her instincts kicked in to defend herself.

While she suffered injuries and required medical attention, it was her attacker that ended up on the stretcher. Li says, “She found the stick around the area and fought back.”

The aftermath was caught on video by KPIX sports director Dennis O’Donnell, who posted the video on Twitter. Xiao is seen holding a medical compress to her injured head and shouting at the man as he’s being wheeled away, bloodied, by paramedics, brandishing the stick she fought him off with. Watch below:

Just came upon an attack on an elderly Asian woman on Market Street San Francisco. Effort I got more details pic.twitter.com/5o8r0eeHE2 — Dennis O’Donnell (@DennisKPIX) March 17, 2021

Li said her mother cannot see at all out of her left eye and hasn’t been able to eat. The hope is time will heal the physical and emotional wounds but this incident is one that has scarred her for life.

John Chen, Xie’s grandson told KPIX 5, “As you can see she is extremely terrified. She’s terrified to even step out.”

Watch KPIX’s report below: