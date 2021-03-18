‘The President of the School Just Embarrassed Me’: HBCU Student Challenged the Wrong Man in Basketball (Watch)

*On Tuesday, Virginia State University student Afolabi Oyeneyin tweeted a video of himself being owned by his school’s president. Needless to say, it has gone viral.

The clip begins with Oyeneyin showing off his ball handing skills to various people outside of a campus building, engaging random folks in brief one-on-one challenges where he ultimately gets the best of them.

He then sees Virginia State University president Makola Abdullah walking out of the building in a suit and approaches him in similar fashion, only to have the ball smacked out of his hand. Bystanders lose it.

Before you can say posterized, President Abdullah took off his suit jacket and proceeded to destroy both Oyeneyin and any hoop dream he has ever had in under 10 seconds. It got real globetrotterish, with Abdullah bouncing the ball off of Oyeneyin’s forehead. Bystanders were tickled. Then, a crossover followed that ended the folly amid boisterous belly laughter. As bystanders flopped around in hysterics, Abdullah calmly put his suit jacket back on, gave someone a socially-distant elbow bump and walked off to wherever he was headed.

Oyeneyin said “it took a lot” for him to post the clip, but he “knew it was going to be big.”

“But this is insane, to be honest,” Oyeneyin told WTVR of the video’s popularity. “I’ve never seen that happen before. People are seeing it from all over the world.”

Watch below:

I was walking around Virginia State & the President of the school just embarrassed me..😭🏀 pic.twitter.com/1hAh5MUISL — Afo ❼ (@ifyouwereafo) March 16, 2021

After the clip went viral, President Abdullah tweeted a photo with his victim, saying: “You already know it’s all love. I can’t wait until everybody is back on campus.”

You already know it’s all love. I can’t wait until everybody is back on campus. pic.twitter.com/xajTnTwR7A — Makola M. Abdullah (@makolaabdullah) March 16, 2021

Oyenin is already promoting a rematch.