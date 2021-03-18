Thursday, March 18, 2021
Outrage After Report on The Root Declares ‘Whiteness is a Pandemic’

By Ny MaGee
*The online magazine The Root has sparked fury on Twitter after publishing an article on Wednesday declaring “Whiteness is a Pandemic.”

Written by Root senior editor Damon Young, the piece is in response to Tuesday’s deadly Atlanta Spa shootings. Gunman Robert Aaron Long, 21, reportedly confessed to investigators that he’s a sex addict and that he shot up the spa- killing eight people – six of whom were Asian women — because he wanted to “take out that temptation,” 

Investigators said Wednesday Long, told them he was motivated by a “sexual addiction”. They added that racism “did not appear to be the motive”. Long has since been charged with multiple counts of murder and assault.

In the piece, Root senior editor Damon Young argued that “Whiteness” is a “public health crisis.”

READ MORE: White Man Beaten Bloody By Elderly Asian Woman he had Just Punched In the Face (Watch)

“It shortens life expectancies, it pollutes air, it constricts equilibrium, it devastates forests, it melts ice caps, it sparks (and funds) wars, it flattens dialects, it infests consciousnesses and it kills people—[W]hite people and people who are not [W]hite, my mom included,” Young began. “There will be people who die, in 2050, because of white supremacy-induced decisions from 1850.”

Is the lying, tho?

EURweb.com
Robert Aaron Long / Twitter

Young continued, “The line doesn’t stop there, though. It extends back 400 years and has tentacles clawing everywhere white [sic] supremacy exists here, in America, which is everywhere,” Young wrote before referencing the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue and the 2015 Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church massacres.

“But also to gentrification, to red-lining, to racial profiling, to gerrymandering, to voter oppression, to mass incarceration, to the war on drugs, to the subprime mortgage crisis, to the vast disparities in both COVID deaths and who receives COVID vaccinations, to how the men and women who stormed the Capitol just went home and had dinner with their families afterward.”

He add, “White supremacy is a virus that, like other viruses, will not die until there are no bodies left for it to infect. Which means the only way to stop it is to locate it, isolate it, extract it and kill it. I guess a vaccine could work, too. But we’ve had 400 years to develop one, so I won’t hold my breath.”

The article has caused backlash and fueled debate about racism and white supremacy, with many calling it racist. Do you agree? Sound off in the comments.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

