Oscars Snub Delroy Lindo, Spike Lee Responds with ‘We Wuz Robbed’ Poster Sale

*Spike Lee has responded to Delroy Lindo being shut out of this year’s Oscars nominations for Best Actor by launching a “WE WUZ ROBBED” poster sale.

Lindo was overlooked for his acclaimed performance in Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods,” which won him the Best Actor prize from the New York Film Critics Circle.

Black Twitter had much to say about Lindo’s Oscar snub, and Lee appears to co-sign the outrage. He shared a message from one Lindo supporter which noted that the Oscar shut out does not define the work that the actor has put in over the years.

“This is a Delroy Lindo appreciation post,” the Instagram message reads. “Delroy Lindo may not have received an Oscar nominations yesterday but that does not take away from the impact of his work that spans decades. From for his roles in ‘Da 5 Bloods’ to ‘Crooklyn,’ ‘Clockers’ & much more, we continue to recognize and celebrate his career.”

In response to the snub, Lee has launched a “WE WUZ ROBBED” poster sale through his online store, offering four different limited edition “Da 5 Bloods” movie posters, all signed by the Oscar-winning director.

The director on Tuesday shared an appreciation post for Lindo in announcing the sale of the “WE WUZ ROBBED (AGAIN!)” collection.

“I Sincerely Want You All To Know That I Truly Appreciate The Love, Support And The Fun Of Vibin’ With Me On These Higher Frequencies Through These 4 Decades! I Know You DIG – Sho Nuff,” Lee wrote on Instagram. “Delroy Lindo may not have received an Oscar nominations yesterday but that does not take away from the impact of his work that spans decades. From for his roles in ‘Da 5 Bloods’ to ‘Crooklyn,’ ‘Clockers’ & much more, we continue to recognize and celebrate his career.”

When “Da 5 Bloods” was shut out of the Golden Globes earlier this year, Lee told The New York Times, “Well, I would say that I had an inkling that history would be repeated with ‘Green Book.’ And I’ve never really paid much attention to Golden Globes, so…”

In related news, Lee has become the first Black person to preside as jury president for the Cannes Film Festival. The festival will run from July 6-17.

