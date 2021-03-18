Maino Struggles to Grasp Mister Cee’s Preference for Transexual Women (Watch)

*Mister Cee got personal about his sexual preferences this week during a stop on the Kitchen Talk Podcast with Maino.

The DJ made it clear that he is attracted to transexual women, and reminded Maino that he’s been candid about this since his 2011 run-in with the law regarding a transgender sex worker, and 2013 case involving an undercover cop.

“My story’s well-documented,” Mister Cee told the rapper before inquiring about Maino’s preference. Maino responded that he’s only interested in women and asked Cee to confirm that he liked “tr**nies.” Cee answered, “That’s what I do. You know what I do.”

Cee was then asked if he considers himself to be gay.

“I’ve answered that question way back when I got arrested in 2011 and 2013,” he said. “I consider myself try-sexual. I’ll try anything. Literally, not anything, but the point I’m making is that—the only thing I’ve done with transexuals is that I got top, head from a transexual. I’ve never penetrated.”

Maino appeared more confused as the conversation went on. Watch below: