Thursday, March 18, 2021
Idris Elba to Release Series of Children’s Books After Inking Deal with HarperCollins

By Ny MaGee
Idris Elba

*Idris Elba has inked a multi-book deal with HarperCollins to publish a range of children’s books.

The actor’s book deal includes both picture books and fiction that he has developed with his writing partner Robyn Charteris, who serves as a creative consultancy for Mattel Toys and Lego, THR reports. 

The upcoming children’s books are set to launch in 2022.

“I feel privileged to have the opportunity to bring stories inspired by my daughter to life with my incredible partner Robyn Charteris, and the powerhouse team at HarperCollins,” Elba said.

Ann-Janine Murtagh, Executive Publisher of HCCB UK, said of the deal, “Idris Elba is one of the most iconic and multi-talented creatives of his generation and I am delighted that he is joining the HarperCollins Children’s Books list. From the outset, Idris had a very clear vision of the characters and stories he has imagined, and is passionate about creating books that will appeal to all children.”

READ MORE: Idris Elba Confirms Filming on ‘Luther’ Movie to Begin This Year

Murtagh also praised Robyn Charteris for having “a fantastic track record in writing for children,” and for “working with some of the biggest producers of children’s entertainment.” Murtagh added, “I am hugely excited to also welcome her to the world of children’s books. I feel privileged that Idris has entrusted us to bring his stories to life and I cannot wait to share them with children across the globe.”

“Idris Elba is a creative force, who has many wonderful stories to tell. We are honored to be working with him and with Robyn Charteris to bring Idris’s rich and imaginative storytelling to the world of children’s books, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the HarperCollins family,” said Suzanne Murphy, President and Publisher, HCCB US.

In related news, Elba recently confirmed that he’s finally taking his beloved “Luther” character to the big screen.

The actor portrayed DCI John Luther in the BBC crime drama series from 2010 and 2019. Speaking to The All-New Capital Weekender, Idris said filming on the feature will begin later this year.

“Apart from making more music, people that love my film and stuff, listen, I’m going to be making Luther: The Movie, he said. “I’m super excited and I hope the fans are sort of excited for that. It’s been a long time coming for a movie, so I’m excited about that.”

Elba told the UK Metro back in 2018, “It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther,” he said. “Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

